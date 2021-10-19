What is that one ingredient that remains common in every kitchen? One of the most common replies is oil. Oil is the basic need for cooking each and every dish. From marinating to garnishing - we need oil in every step of a recipe. However, type of oil varies as per the need of the recipe. While pasta is made with olive oil, we use refined oil for deep frying pakodas, samosas et al. Then we have mustard oil. Extracted from mustard, this oil has a strong pungent smell that adds an earthy taste and texture to the dish you add it in. We can see an extensive use of mustard oil in the in the Eastern and North Eastern part of India. In fact, a Bengali, Bihari or Assamese kitchen is just not complete without a bottle of mustard oil (or sarson ka tel) in it.





As per food experts, mustard oil is considered one of the most ancient fats used for cooking (other two being ghee and coconut oil). It is also believed that mustard oil brings along a pool of health benefits to the table. It is dubbed to be great for hair, skin, immune health and more. Remember when our grandmothers and mothers used mustard oil for hair and body message? Traditional medical practice says that rubbing mustard oil all over the body might help prevent common cold. But did you know mustard oil is also known to aid weight loss too? Yes, you heard us.





Benefits Of Mustard Oil | Mustard Oil For Weight Loss:

Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood stresses on the use of mustard oil in daily cooking as it is loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids - this further promote overall health. "Our body needs oil in the ratio of 3:1 - three parts of polyunsaturated fatty acids and one part of saturated fatty acids. Monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) come under polyunsaturated," she adds.





For the unversed, MUFA is known to promote metabolism and digestion, which might further help aid weight loss. According to a study published in the dmsjournal (Diabetology & Metabolic Syndrome), it was found that a diet with moderate to high monounsaturated fats intake can help lose weight, "as long as you aren't eating more calories than you're burning".





Mustard oil is enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are also known to help breakdown fats in our body and promote metabolism. Besides it has a high smoking point that makes it an ideal option to choose for every day cooking.





While benefits of mustard oil are many, consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta states, "There is no specific oil that can aid weight loss, considering they are fats. However, if you are looking to lose weight and are on a healthy diet then mustard oil (along with peanut oil, sunflower oil and rice bran oil) can be a great option to consume. However, one should keep changing cooking oils in order to reap maximum benefits."

Eat healthy, stay fit!

