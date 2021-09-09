While following social media fads about different diets, we often start believing that fats are a bad component of our meals. Nothing could be farther from true. In fact, polyunsaturated fats like omega 3 fatty acids are an important part of a healthy diet. Omega 3 takes care of the whole body, from the brain to the heart. These fatty acids help to improve eye health and brain health (especially during pregnancy). They also reduce the risk of heart diseases. Omega 3 is also known to help with mental health, ADHD, inflammation and autoimmune diseases. So how do we reap the benefits of omega 3?











(Also Read: How to Spot Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Get Rid of It?)

Here are seven foods that are rich in omega 3 and are beneficial for good health:

Seafood and marine fish are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. They are also rich in other nutrients. Salmon is rich in vitamin D, protein and minerals like phosphorus. Sardines give a rich dose of sodium. You could try out this salmon recipe to make a healthy and tasty treat.

Soybeans can be eaten as soya chunks, soya keema and more.

We all know soybeans are one of the best sources of protein. But they are also a powerhouse of omega-3 fatty acids. Keep it simple or spice it up like a chaat.

Walnuts rose to popularity among health buffs because of their omega-3 content. They also contain linoleic and alpha-linolenic acids that have anti-inflammatory effects. Walnuts are also rich in vitamins A, B, C and E.

Chia seeds are loaded with omega-3, calcium, magnesium and other nutrients. They are also rich in antioxidants and insoluble fibre that keeps the digestive system healthy. Try this apple chia seeds smoothie for a fun dessert.

Flaxseeds have many health benefits.

Flaxseeds are one of the superfoods we can indulge in and see the benefits of omega-3 in our bodies. They have nutrients that help in lowering cholesterol levels. They are also great for digestive issues.

Apart from providing omega-3, kidney beans are rich in proteins and vitamin B1. They are high in insoluble fibre that can help treat diarrhoea and flatulence. Make a curry or experiment with a kidney beans soup.

Canola oil is one of the best choices when looking for cooking oil. This oil is rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids and can be added to salads or used for cooking meals.





Try these food options and bring the goodness of omega-3 into your lives.

















Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information