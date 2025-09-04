Weight loss stories often inspire, but few journeys are as raw and powerful as that of Sania Gupta. In 2023, she weighed 102 kg and was battling multiple health issues, including acne, PCOS, hair fall, frequent headaches and, most painfully, a broken sense of self. The cruel comments and constant fat-shaming only worsened her struggle. "Most people just avoided me like I didn't exist," she shares in her viral journey on social media. Even basic tasks like walking for five minutes left her in unbearable pain. "The pain in my legs woke me up and shook my soul," she says.





But instead of giving up, Sania decided to reclaim her life. She quit sugar, stopped overeating, and began focusing on simple, consistent lifestyle changes. With time, she started working out, walking regularly, and switching to healthier food choices. Slowly, she began falling in love with herself again. Today, Sania weighs 52 kg, and not only feels healthier but also actively treks, climbs, explores and takes part in adventure activities that many once thought were impossible for her.





Watch the viral transformation video here:

6 Food Swaps That Changed Sania's Journey

Sania's transformation was not about extreme diets, but about mindful choices. She replaced some of the most common calorie-dense foods with healthier alternatives:

1. Sugary Drinks

Popular: Packaged juices, aerated drinks, sweetened lassi, sugary chai.

Packaged juices, aerated drinks, sweetened lassi, sugary chai. Why avoid: High in added sugar and empty calories, increasing risk of diabetes.

High in added sugar and empty calories, increasing risk of diabetes. Healthy swaps: Water, unsweetened tea/coffee, buttermilk, fruit-infused water.

2. Deep-Fried Snacks

Popular: Samosas, pakoras, bhajis, chips, fried rice.

Samosas, pakoras, bhajis, chips, fried rice. Why avoid: Loaded with unhealthy fats and calories, affecting the heart and weight.

Loaded with unhealthy fats and calories, affecting the heart and weight. Healthy swaps: Baked or air-fried snacks, roasted makhana, chickpeas, grilled paneer.

3. Refined Grains

Popular: White bread, white rice, refined flour chapatis, pasta.

White bread, white rice, refined flour chapatis, pasta. Why avoid: Low in fibre, causing blood sugar spikes and hunger pangs.

Low in fibre, causing blood sugar spikes and hunger pangs. Healthy swaps: Whole-wheat bread, brown rice, millets (jowar, bajra), whole-wheat pasta.

4. Processed Sweets

Popular: Biscuits, mithai, cakes, pastries.

Biscuits, mithai, cakes, pastries. Why avoid: High sugar and fats, increasing health risks.

High sugar and fats, increasing health risks. Healthy swaps: Homemade sweets with jaggery/dates, fruits with nuts, yoghurt with honey.

5. Sugary Yoghurts

Popular: Flavoured yoghurts with added sugar.

Flavoured yoghurts with added sugar. Why avoid: Low in protein, high in sugar, leading to cravings.

Low in protein, high in sugar, leading to cravings. Healthy swaps: Plain yoghurt with fruits/nuts, homemade yoghurt with jaggery or honey.

6. Sweetened Condiments

Popular: Ketchup, mayonnaise, and bottled chutneys.

Ketchup, mayonnaise, and bottled chutneys. Healthy swaps: Fresh homemade chutneys with herbs, lemon juice, and minimal sugar.

Sania's 5 Non-Negotiable Habits After Weight Loss

Sania's journey didn't end with losing weight. She follows five essential lifestyle habits to maintain her transformation:





1. 80/20 Rule: Eat clean 80% of the time, and enjoy treats guilt-free 20% of the time.

2. Walking: 7k-10k steps daily instead of endless cardio; walking after meals helps control sugar spikes.

3. Hydration: 3-4 litres of water daily, with electrolytes or coconut water. Start the day with warm lemon water.

4. Sleep: 6-8 hours of deep sleep, as recovery is as important as diet or exercise.

5. Active Rest Days: Light yoga, stretching or walks on non-gym days to keep the body moving.

Sania's story shows that weight loss isn't about shortcuts but about sustainable lifestyle shifts. Her journey from 102 kg to 52 kg is a testament to self-discipline, patience and the belief that small, consistent steps can lead to life-changing results.