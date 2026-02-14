For Indians across the country, the simple pleasure of sipping hot tea often feels incomplete without a side of Parle-G biscuits. This light and crunchy snack has become a staple in daily routines and a strong trigger of nostalgia. For many, the biscuit is tied to childhood memories of school tiffins, travel snacks, and roadside tea stalls. Over the decades, Parle-G has become more than just a biscuit - it's a cultural symbol that generations have grown up with. Recently, Parle Products announced its plan to redevelop its oldest manufacturing factory in Vile Parle East, Mumbai, into a commercial complex. The news inspired many to look back at the origin story of the iconic biscuit born on those very premises.

History And Origins Of Parle-G

Founded in 1929 in Mumbai by Mohanlal Dayal, Parle Products began as a confectionery company with just 12 employees. The company launched its iconic Parle Gluco biscuit in 1939 as an affordable alternative to British imports. In the 1950s, Parle Gluco introduced its memorable blue-and-yellow packaging featuring a smiling child. The image of the round-faced girl was meant to convey innocence and relatability. This innovative packaging style stood out from the traditional designs of the time and helped establish Parle Gluco as a household name in India.





How Parle-G Evolved: The Rebranding Story

In 1980, Parle renamed its product from Parle's Gluco to Parle-G, with "G" originally believed to stand for Glucose. However, newspaper and radio ad campaigns later revealed that the "G" stood for "Genius." Around the same time, the company began promoting the biscuit not only to children but also to adults. Advertisements highlighted the biscuit's nutritional benefits, helping it gain popularity among older generations as well.

Why Parle-G Remains India's Favourite Biscuit

Parle-G's status as one of the world's largest-selling biscuit brands can be credited to its consistent quality and universally appealing taste, loved by people of all age groups. Initially known as a glucose biscuit, Parle-G is now recognised for both its flavour and nutritional value. A single packet contains approximately 450 calories. Although commonly enjoyed as a teatime snack, its versatility has also inspired several creative recipes.





Parle-G's impact on Indian consumers since 1939 is undeniable, supported by effective advertising campaigns like "G for Genius." The brand's affordable pricing strategy is another major factor behind its popularity. You can enjoy these biscuits for as little as Rs 5, and Parle-G is accessible even in some of the most remote locations. While inflation has affected the prices of many daily necessities, Parle-G has largely remained affordable.