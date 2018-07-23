Weight Loss: 6 Foods That Will Help You Get Back Into Your Purani Jeans

Highlights Losing weight doesn't need to be so hard

Health and fitness are the most important elements of our life

Six products that can help you lose weight effortlessly

Sitting on your couch, watching endless hours of TV and eating all your favourite munches is a great way to spend your weeknights and weekends. Nothing can be more relaxing, we agree. But you know what happens when you do this regularly, week after week? You end up with heavier thighs, extra flab around your tummy and chubbier cheeks. Your day job makes you sit for hours on end and makes regular contributions to your waistline along with your bank account. Soon, stepping out with friends or taking short walks in your neighbourhood park doesn't seem like an activity you want to indulge in. After all, nothing fits anymore. Your clothes don't look so good, and when you do go out to shop you end up feeling even more demotivated. Don't worry, you are not alone. Thousands suffer as part of this vicious cycle and keep getting pulled into the labyrinth more and more. But there's good news! Losing weight doesn't need to be so hard. A combination of positivity and healthy eating can take you a long way down your weight loss journey. Add to this a dose of regular physical exercise and there's no stopping you! Health and fitness are the most important elements of our life, and hence need to be given utmost attention. When you are healthy it shows on your skin too. The right diet with the right exercises can help you to fit into your old denims again!





The right diet with the right exercises can help you to fit into your old denims again​.





Here are six products that can be effortlessly added in your diet and help you stay fit:





Turmeric Tea





Turmeric tea is one of the popular form of consuming turmeric which plays a vital role in controlling high blood sugar and high cholesterol levels. Fighting inflammation, tackling health and weight loss related issues can be curbed by consuming turmeric tea in your daily diet.





turmeric tea is good for health





Green Coffee





Green coffee bean extract are coffee beans that haven't been roasted. Green coffee contains compounds such as chlorogenic acid which is believed to help lower blood pressure and lose weight. It is considered to be a natural detoxifier, it cleans the liver and removes unnecessary fats, thus making us fit and healthy. Green coffee also lowers inflammation.





Green coffee can help you sheds pounds





Detox water





If you want to lose weight then drinking water plays a major role in it. Over the last few years people have understood the importance of drinking water - hence combining water with zero calorie foods to create 'detox water' is a trend being followed across the world. It is not only a popular tool for weight loss, there are several benefits to drinking detox water too. Besides being scrumptious, it has no calories and satiates one's hunger and thus deliciously answers the query of how to lose weight. Detox water also helps in flushing toxins out of the body, rendering it refurbished and rejuvenated.





If you want to lose weight then drinking water plays a major role.





Chia





You probably must have seen delicious looking puddings and smoothies made with chia seeds. Chia seeds are currently given the title of one of the Super Foods. They are amongst the healthiest foods known and help us to tackle the issue of how to stay fit. They are loaded with nutrients and antioxidants, besides having a low calorie content. With high fiber and protein content, Chia seeds are often recommended to people to lose weight and keep their digestion smooth.





Chia seeds are a powerhouse of omega-3s





Coconut Water





Coconut water is one of the best summer refreshers and what's better than knowing that apart from its great taste and flavor, it can actually help us achieving our goal of weight loss. Coconut water helps increase metabolism and shed pounds. Stay fit by drinking pure coconut water, as it keeps the body hydrated and maintains the electrolyte balance. This drink is sure to keep you fit, fresh and formidable.





Coconut water is the best summer drink





Quinoa





Quinoa is one of the most popular gluten free, high in protein health foods. It is rich in vitamins and iron and proves to be an essential aid for weight management. The product also has low glycemic index which keeps the blood sugar level under check. Quinoa apart from being healthy surprisingly tastes good as well. Quinoa is extremely beneficial for losing weight and is recommended in many diets.





Fertility in women: Quinoa boosts fertility





So folks, dispel the worry about how to lose weight by including the right foods in your diet. The route from fat to fit doesn't have to be a mirage anymore!





