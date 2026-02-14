Bizarre food items never fail to amuse us. From red ant chutney to lizard tacos, food enthusiasts around the world continue to create recipes that go viral in no time. The latest addition to this list is egg wala soda. Yes, you read that right. In a now-viral Instagram video, a street food vendor is seen preparing this unusual egg-based soda drink. The video begins with the vendor cracking two eggs into a glass and whisking them until they form a liquid mixture. He then pours the raw egg mixture into a plastic cup, adds ice cubes and milk, and chats with the food vlogger recording the process. The vendor asks the vlogger to choose a flavour for the beverage.





The vlogger replies, "Kaccha aam, if you have it." The vendor proceeds to fill a bottle with chilled carbonated water using a CO2 cylinder. Finally, he adds the soda to the egg mixture, follows it up with kaccha aam essence, and serves the drink to the vlogger.





Also Read: Watch: Biryani Ice Cream? This Bizarre Fusion Dessert Has Social Media Talking

Check out the full Instagram video below:

Also Read: Watch: Vlogger Eats Raw Brinjal, Ginger-Ketchup And More Bizarre Foods In Mumbai Local Train, Passengers React





The video left social media users both shocked and disgusted. While some criticised the fusion drink in the comments section, several others reacted strongly to it.





One user wrote, "Isse achha Sooryavansham ki kheer pee lun main (It is better to drink Suryavansham's kheer than this)," referring to the poisonous kheer Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen grandson serves him in the movie.





Another asked, "Food inspection department kahan hai (Where is the food inspection department)?"





Someone suggested, "Bhai, isse acha toh omelette bana leta (Brother, it would've been better to just make an omelette)."





"Direct zehar kyun nahi khila dete tum log (Why don't you people feed poison directly)?" another person commented.





A former restaurant owner also chimed in, saying, "I used to own a restaurant once. Let me tell you very clearly, these bloggers force shops to create such weird items to popularise their own pages or channels. One blogger once came to my cafe and tried to force us to make a 'Chyavanprash Shake' and claim it was our highest-selling item."





One foodie simply asked, "Piya ya phek diya (Did you drink it or throw it away)?"





What do you think about this clip? Tell us in the comments section below!