Apple Cider Vinegar for Sunburn: Can it Really Help in Curing the Condition?

apple cider vinegar seem to have enjoyed quite an outing recently. Touted as an all-rounder, the magical properties of this nature's elixir ranges from your household chores, skin and hair care to the culinary space as well as health maintenance. Apple cider vinegar works as an excellent detox ingredient, when consumed with a glass of warm water the first thing in morning; it flushes out toxins and preps the digestive system for the day ahead. This piece is dedicated to understanding ACV's role in one of the most common skin woes - sunburn - and whether or not you should resort to it as a natural way of taming the condition.

On his official website, Dr. Mehmet Cengiz Oz, popularly known as Dr. Oz, lists out various wondrous properties of apple cider vinegar and curing sunburn was one of them. "Try adding a cupful or two to your bath to neutralize the burn. After soaking for 10 minutes, the apple cider vinegar will have helped restore your skin's pH levels and your skin will feel cool and soothed," as mentioned on the website. However, experts seem to harbor varying opinions about apple cider vinegar's role in curing sunburn.



Shilpa Arora ND, a renowned Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach, doesn't recommend ACV in sunburn cases, she notes, "Tanned or sunburned skin is sensitive, using apple cider vinegar may further burn the skin. Don't use it directly on the affected area. The hydrochloric acid is too sharp to be applied directly on skin. Dilute it with water in order to use for tanning; not recommended for sunburn at all".

Apple cider vinegar



"Apple cider vinegar may actually exaggerate the problem," shared a leading Delhi-based dermatologist and beauty expert, Dr. Deepali Bharadwaj. While the skin-benefiting properties of apple cider vinegar cannot be brushed under the carpet, its efficacy in curing sunburn remains questionable. One thing that we could reason was that the liquid must not be applied directly on the affected area. Sunburned skin requires nourishment and ingredients that can soothe the affected area. In case you are looking for some alternative remedies and every day ingredients that can help tame sunburn, we bring you a list of ingredients that can work magic.

Aloe Vera

The ingredient is touted for its soothing properties and is probably one of the most inexpensive ways to battle commonest skin and hair woes. If you own an aloe vera plant you can simply pluck one of the shoots, take out its gel and apply directly on the affected area.

Apply the gel gently on the affected area



Rosewater

An ingredient that is extremely soothing on skin. Dab with cotton directly on the affected area. You can also mix it with multani mitti or sandalwood (chandan) powder and make a paste that can be applied on the affected area.

Rosewater soothes your skin

Coconut Oil



One of the best ways to tackle sunburn is to apply a film of pure coconut oil on the affected area, it will help in pacifying the itch as well as the discomfort.



"Ice should be applied instantly on the affected area. Curd is excellent. Once the skin is less reddish you can try ingredients like turmeric and tomato juice. Protect your skin from sun damage by tweaking your diet to accommodate more antioxidant-rich foods. Ingredients that are yellow, green, purple and red in colour act as natural sunscreen agents that can be consumed in baked, steamed, boiled or grilled form to reap maximum benefits," concluded Dr. Bharadwaj.



Things you must know



Hydrate!

Sunburn can cause the body to lose its moisture, therefore hydration is extremely important. Drink lots of water and keep your skin moisturized.

Citrus Sunburn

On his show Dr. Mehmet Oz talked about the link between citrus ingredients and risk of getting a sunburn. Exposing your skin to citrus fruits and then heading out in the sun may cause irritation and ultimately a sunburn, Dr. Oz noted in one of his videos published on his website. It is actually a condition known as phytophotodermatitis, alternatively known as 'citrus sunburn' or 'Margarita sunburn' wherein any trace of citrus element on the skin may interact with sun rays in a way to cause irritation.

Get in touch with a certified dermatologist to learn more about sunburn, how to prevent yourself from it and other ways to quickly get rid of it in case you happen to have it.