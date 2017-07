10 of the Most Unusual Regional Breakfasts in India

Highlights Muthia is a healthy Gujarati breakfast dish made with different flours

Photo Credit: Istock

Undoubtedly, breakfast is the best meal of the day. After a night-long fast, a sumptuous breakfast can really start your day on a happy note. There's no need to stick to the usual, boring eggs. India is the land of diversity where every state offers a varied menu. Here's how the morning meal looks like in different states across India. How many of these regional breakfast dishes have you tried?Muthia is a healthy Gujarati breakfast dish made with a combination of flours, veggies and spices. You can choose to steam or deep fry it and is often served with garlic chutney.Jadoh is a Khasi delicacy which is made with pork fat, pork blood and rice. It is best served with a fermented soya paste.This spicy snack of fried green chillies stuffed with a potatoes is often served for breakfast in Rajasthan. Sometimes these vadas that placed between toasted buns or pav to make a mirchi vada pav.This breakfast dish consists of a variety of rice like ground roasted rice, flattened rice (chira) and puffed rice (khoi/murmura), and is eaten along with curd and jaggery.Noon chai or Sheer Chai is a pink colour salted tea that is served with a homemade Kashmiri bread commonly known as the Choat or the Lavaas.This combination of sweet jalebi and savoury poha is a classic breakfast dish in Madhya Pradesh with a unique twist of flavours.Tonak is a vegetarian stew made with dried peas and potatoes that is served withas a popular breakfast dish in Goa.A crunchy breakfast dish where the sticks are made with rice, spices and sesame seeds, sauteed with curry leaves and red chilies.A unique green dosa made with moong lentils and stuffed with soft rawaThese spicy, steamed rice dumplings make for a popular breakfast dish in Tamil Nadu. They stuffed with crunchy chana dal, pungent mustard seeds and aromatic curry leaves.You should start your day with a comforting and filling meal and it is always nice to experiment.