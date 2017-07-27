10 of the Most Unusual Regional Breakfasts in India
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: July 27, 2017 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Istock
Highlights
- Muthia is a healthy Gujarati breakfast dish made with different flours
- Jadoh is a Khasi delicacy which is made with pork fat and rice
- Sheer Chai is a pink colour salted tea popular in Kashmir
Undoubtedly, breakfast is the best meal of the day. After a night-long fast, a sumptuous breakfast can really start your day on a happy note. There's no need to stick to the usual, boring eggs. India is the land of diversity where every state offers a varied menu. Here's how the morning meal looks like in different states across India. How many of these regional breakfast dishes have you tried?
1. Muthia from Gujarat
Muthia is a healthy Gujarati breakfast dish made with a combination of flours, veggies and spices. You can choose to steam or deep fry it and is often served with garlic chutney.
2. Jadoh from Meghalaya
Jadoh is a Khasi delicacy which is made with pork fat, pork blood and rice. It is best served with a fermented soya paste.
3. Mirchi Vada from Rajasthan
This spicy snack of fried green chillies stuffed with a potatoes is often served for breakfast in Rajasthan. Sometimes these vadas that placed between toasted buns or pav to make a mirchi vada pav.
4. Jolpaan from Assam
This breakfast dish consists of a variety of rice like ground roasted rice, flattened rice (chira) and puffed rice (khoi/murmura), and is eaten along with curd and jaggery.
5. Kashmiri Bread with Sheer Chai from Kashmir
Noon chai or Sheer Chai is a pink colour salted tea that is served with a homemade Kashmiri bread commonly known as the Choat or the Lavaas.
6. Jabeli with Poha from Indore in Madhya Pradesh
This combination of sweet jalebi and savoury poha is a classic breakfast dish in Madhya Pradesh with a unique twist of flavours.
7. Pao-Tonak from Goa
Tonak is a vegetarian stew made with dried peas and potatoes that is served with pao as a popular breakfast dish in Goa.
8. Phara from Chattisgarh
A crunchy breakfast dish where the sticks are made with rice, spices and sesame seeds, sauteed with curry leaves and red chilies.
9. Pesarattu Upma
A unique green dosa made with moong lentils and stuffed with soft rawa upma.
10. Uppu Urundai from Tamil Nadu
These spicy, steamed rice dumplings make for a popular breakfast dish in Tamil Nadu. They stuffed with crunchy chana dal, pungent mustard seeds and aromatic curry leaves.
You should start your day with a comforting and filling meal and it is always nice to experiment.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.