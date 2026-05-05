A KFC outlet in Kondapur, Hyderabad, is facing food safety concerns after a routine safety inspection flagged the use of unsafe cooking oil. The outlet was flagged for using cooking oil with Total Polar Compounds exceeding permissible limits. The inspection team noted dark and overused oil with poor quality control and potential safety risks.





For the unversed, TPC measure oil degradation with a maximum safe limit of 25% for edible oils. If it exceeds, it indicates the high levels of degradation products like dimers, polymers and free fatty acids. This makes the oil unsuitable for consumption, posing health risks such as hypertension and atherosclerosis.





The surprise check was conducted by the Zonal Commissioner of Food Safety along with the Food Safety Officer team. They also shared images from the inspections on X. The side note read, "Conducted a random food safety inspection at KFC, Rajarajeshwari Colony, Kondapur, along with the FSO team. TPC (Total Polar Compounds) levels in cooking oil were found to be above permissible limits with dark discolouration. Action is being initiated under the relevant rules."

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Authorities have initiated action under relevant food safety regulations due to the violation of hygiene and safety norms. This inspection is part of a broader initiative by Telangana food safety teams to monitor fast-food chains and restaurants for compliance with food safety regulations.





Last month, Telangana Food Safety Officers and enforcement squads under the Commissioner of Food Safety carried out special ghee and milk quality checks at 71 establishments across multiple districts and collected 91 samples for laboratory testing.





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Officials found non-branded and loose milk and ghee on sale in several areas. Some districts also had milk centres running without valid Registration Certificates. Authorities issued show-cause and improvement notices to the offenders and collected samples for analysis. In Hyderabad, milk and ghee worth Rs 7.78 lakh were seized during the enforcement drive for lacking proper authorisation. Read the full story here.