10 Unknown Benefits of Mango Leaves: Don't Throw Them Away!
Smriti Agarwal | Updated: February 11, 2017 11:54 IST
Mango, the quintessential summer fruit, is perfect for desserts. But who would have imagined that a sweet, juicy and delicious fruit like mango can also be a healthy superfood? Well, it’s true. It is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C and minerals like copper, potassium and magnesium. Not only this, mango leaves which you may often discard can actually work as a great herbal medicine. Mango leaves are full of healing and medicinal properties. They are reddish or purplish when tender and new, and grow into a dark green color and have a pale underside.
These leaves are fleshy and shiny with a sharp tip containing vitamins C, B and A. They are also rich in various other nutrients. These leaves have powerful antioxidant properties as they have a high content of flavonoids and phenols. They can be boiled in water to make a decoction or can be consumed in powdered form. In South East Asia, the tender leaves of the mango tree are cooked and eaten. Also for medicinal purposes young leaves should be used. But one has to be careful.
The antioxidant and antimicrobial properties of mango leave can help treat various ailments effectively. Here are 10 surprising benefits of mango leaves that you may have not known.
1. Regulates Diabetes
Mango leaves are very useful for managing diabetes. The tender leaves of the mango tree contain tannins called anthocyanidins that may help in treating early diabetes. The leaves are dried and powdered, or used as an infusion to treat the same. It also helps to treat diabetic angiopathy and diabetic retinopathy. Soak the leaves in a cup of water overnight. Strain and drink this water to help relieve the symptoms of diabetes. It also helps in treating hyperglycemia.
2. Lowers blood pressure
Mango leaves help lower the blood pressure as they have hypotensive properties. They help in strengthening the blood vessels and treating the problem of varicose veins.
3. Fights restlessness
For people suffering from restlessness due to anxiety, the mango leaves can be a good home remedy. Add few mango leaves to your bath water. This helps in relaxing and refreshing your body.
4. Treats gall and kidney stones
Mango leaves help treat kidney stones and gall bladder stones. The daily intake of a finely ground powder of mango leaves with water kept in a tumbler overnight, helps in breaking the stones and flushing them out.
5. Cures respiratory problems
Mango leaves are good for all kinds of respiratory problems. It is especially useful for people suffering from cold, bronchitis and asthma. Drinking a decoction made by boiling mango leaves in water with a little honey helps to cure cough effectively. It also helps in curing voice loss.
6. Treats dysentery
Mango leaves help in treating bleeding dysentery. Mango leaves dried in a shade should be powdered and then taken with water two to three times a day to stop dysentery.
7. Remedy for ear aches
Ear ache can be quite painful and frustrating. Using mangoes leaves as home remedy provides good relief. A teaspoon of juice extracted from mango leaves works as an effective ear drop and pain killer. Heat the juice slightly before using it.
8. Heals burns
The simplest remedy for healing painful burns is to apply mango leaf ashes to the wounded area. This soothes the skin and brings relief.
9. Stops hiccups
If you’re troubled with frequent hiccups or other throat problems, mango leaves can be a great home remedy. Burn a few mango leaves and inhale the smoke. This helps to cure hiccups and throat problems.
10. Good for your gut
Put some mango leaves in warm water, close the container with a lid, and leave it overnight. The next morning filter the water and drink this concoction on an empty stomach. The regular intake of this infusion acts as a good stomach tonic, flushes out toxins from your body and keeps your stomach clean.
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
