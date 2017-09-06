5 Natural Remedies for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Natural Treatment
Blood clots are a seen as a common problem these days, considering our sedentary lifestyle and the long hours we spent sitting glued to our seats which can affect the smooth flow of blood in the body. The basic causes of blood clot formation may include sitting at one place for long hours, internal injury or a family history of blood clots. Usually blood clots go away on their own and in some cases, they may require treatment but if the situation worsens it may lead to Deep Vein Thrombosis or DVT. DVT is a serious condition that occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more veins located deep inside your body. It may usually occur due to a leg injury gone bad. Here’s a handy guide to DVT, its causes and symptoms and home remedies that offer relief.
What is Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)?
Deep vein Thrombosis or DVT is a condition where blood clots form in veins deep inside the body causing disruption in the flow of blood. The clots are generally formed in your thighs or lower legs, however, can develop in other areas in the body too. Deep Vein Thrombosis can become a serious condition as these blood clots in your veins can break loose, travel through the bloodstream and lodge in your lungs, blocking the blood flow. Generally, conditions like DVT are seen in people above 40, but if you have a family history of the condition, you should be careful and consider regular checkup.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Symptoms
Deep Vein Thrombosis may have certain symptoms that one shouldn’t ignore as it may get worse with time. Here are some symptoms to look out for before visiting a doctor-
Deep Vein Thrombosis may have certain symptoms that one shouldn’t ignore
- Extreme pain in your leg
- Reddish or bluish coloured skin
- Prominent veins
- Tired legs
- Swelling in foot, ankle, or leg
- Frequent cramps
- The affected area may feel warmer
- Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Causes
Blood clots are generally caused by anything that prevents the blood from circulating properly. There may be various causes of blood clots causing DVT that you should look out for such as side effects of medications, limited movement, injury to a vein, pregnancy, health issues like cholesterol, stomach issues and if you have a family history of the condition.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Home Remedies and Home Treatment
While DVT may be a serious health condition, it can be treated. There are certain home remedies for DVT suggested by Wellness Expert Sagar Arya that can be used to reduce the symptoms of DVT -
1. Ginger
Apart from being an excellent healing spice, ginger plays an important role in treating deep vein thrombosis. It is an effective medicine to break down the fibrins that cause DVT and further helps in smooth movement of blood. According to Nutritionist Sagar, drink ginger tea at least two to three times a day. It can help prevent high cholesterol that causes plaque buildup further inhibiting blood circulation.
It is an effective medicine to break down the fibrins that cause DVT
2. Vitamin E rich foods
Vitamin E rich foods like walnuts, spinach, sunflower seeds, olive oil, bell peppers and kiwis help the blood to flow smoothly. Vitamin K is known to thicken the blood promoting the formation of clots; hence, vitamin E acts as anti-coagulant for the veins.
Vitamin K is known to thicken the blood promoting the formation of clots
3. Cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper is known to be a natural blood thinner that helps in treating DVT. The compound capsaicin present in cayenne promotes smooth blood circulation and helps prevent blood clots. Apart from this, it also helps normalize blood pressure and reduces cholesterol levels that may be a cause of blood clots.
Cayenne pepper is known to be a natural blood thinner that helps in treating DVT
4. Garlic Cloves
Garlic is a known ingredient that promotes blood circulation and helps you get rid of all the effects of DVT. According to Nutritionist Sagar, one clove a day can actually help reduce the signs of DVT.
Garlic is a known ingredient that promotes blood circulation
5. Cinnamon
Cinnamon has a natural anticoagulant called coumarin that helps in lowering blood pressure as well acts as a blood thinner promoting blood circulation and preventing blood clots.
Cinnamon has a natural anticoagulant called coumarin
While all the natural remedies and treatments for DVT are effective, you shouldn’t completely rely on them. Consult a doctor before switching to the natural remedies. Also it is imperative to exercise regularly, at least for 15-30 minutes to ensure regular movement of the body and good blood circulation.
