   |  Updated: August 08, 2017 18:28 IST

6 Foods for Men to Boost Libido and Improve Sex Life
Highlights
  • Libido literally translates to sexual desire
  • Age, stress medications, lifestyles can affect your sexual desires
  • What a man eats can have a massive effect on his sex life
Libido literally translates to sexual desire which is influenced by biological, psychological and social factors. Age, stress, personal and professional problems, medications, lifestyles can affect your sexual desires or libido. If you have been experiencing a roller coaster ride between the sheets, may be it is time to boost your libido. According to nutritionists, what a man eats can have a massive effect on his sex life and making simple changes can spice it up.

Here are some foods that have been identified to boost your libido:



1. Dark Chocolate



Dark chocolate increases serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain making us happy and in the mood. So popping in a few pieces of chocolate is an excellent way to pump up the mood.



2. Nuts



These energy boosters increase libido and are believed to reverse impotence in men. Walnuts and peanuts provide the raw material for a man's healthy hormone production.



3. Broccoli and Celery



Broccoli helps in removing excess oestrogen , and in turn increases testosterone. Celery contains androsterone, which is an odourless hormone released through male perspiration.



4. Garlic



Garlic contains high levels of allicin and increases blood flow that might help men with erectile dysfunction.



5. Fish



Fish is high in vitamin B, which helps in increasing libido. Vitamin B3 is in charge of anaerobic metabolism that offers sexual energy and raises blood flow to the genetalia.



6. Oats



Oats helps increase the amount of testosterone available in your bloodstream. Research at the San Francisco Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality found that including oats in your diet improved men's libidos in just 8 weeks



Tags:  LibidoFoods
