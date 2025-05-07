The Met Gala 2025 caused quite a stir online for various reasons. Social media was abuzz with discussions about celebrity outfits, red carpet surprises and other aspects of this much-awaited soiree. To jump on the bandwagon, popular delivery platform Swiggy took to Instagram to share a special series of illustrations. The imaginative carousel post depicts cats dressed in food-themed outfits with witty captions. Swiggy's cute take on Met Gala outfits received a lot of attention from users and won many hearts online.

Also Read: Viral: Swiggy Admits Defeat To Toddler Delivering Food 'Faster' Than Any Other App





The first cat is dressed in a saree-like outfit made up of crisp, folded dosas. The feline is even wearing a dosa hat. This image is titled "Dosa Drape." The next one, named "Croissant Croquet," shows a cat wearing a full, fashionable suit composed of many portions of this flaky, buttery treat. The cat that follows wears a boxy gown made of khaman and is nicknamed "Khaman Core." The next cat also wears a gown, and this one is composed of several vada pavs stacked on top of each other. Swiggy called it "Chic Vada."





There was also a cat with a 'sweet' sense of style. Embracing a "Jalebi aesthetic," this feline's dress had an abundance of orangish coils and swirls, reminiscent of those of the beloved Indian sweet. The final outfit was literally cheesy - "Pizza Poppins" featured a gown of pizza slices that made our mouths water! Take a look below:







Also Read: Little Girl Orders Chocolate Online From Delivery App, Blinkit Responds





Instagram users had a lot to say about these foodie outfits. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Love it."





"Khaman core slayed hard."





"Jalebi ji slayed."





"Pizza Poppins is cool."





"Very nice."





"Prashant Pocket."





"Srk ko croissant suit pehanna chaiye tha." ["You should have made SRK wear a croissant suit."]





"Swiggy Admin creative hai." ["Swiggy's admin is creative."]





Want to know about the food served at the Met Gala 2025? The menu featured a wide variety of sophisticated delicacies. Click here to read the full article.