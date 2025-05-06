We all know the importance of eating healthy, but let's be honest, sometimes, the temptation of a cheat meal is too strong to resist. Think about that extra slice of pizza, a chocolate cake, or a big bowl of fries. Every now and then, we crave something a little indulgent. A little treat now and then doesn't hurt, after all. It is all about finding that balance between nourishing our bodies and satisfying those cravings. On International No Diet Day (May 6), Bollywood's Rakul Preet Singh is fully embracing that balance, celebrating with the cheesiest slice of pizza. No guilt, just pure indulgence, because sometimes, a cheesy slice is all you need to feel happy.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's 'Yummy' Homecooked Meal Has Us Drooling - See Pic





In a video posted to her Instagram, the actress is seen taking a big bite of a pizza slice, and the cheesy string just wouldn't end. It looked absolutely delicious. “This is your reminder: You're allowed to eat sometimes without guilt. Happy International No Diet Day,” she wrote as the caption. What better way to celebrate, right?

Earlier on World Health Day, April 7, Rakul celebrated in her own tasty way with a special Instagram post. She shared a bunch of pictures, and the first one showed her sitting in front of a table full of yummy, healthy food. On the menu: fish fillet with roasted veggies, another fish dish in soy sauce, a fresh salad, creamy curry, burrata cheese with greens, rice, and tandoori chapatis. One photo even showed her happily enjoying a big plate of fried rice packed with veggies. It all looked super delicious and wholesome. Read the whole story here.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Foodie Indulgences From Sets Of 'De De Pyaar De 2'





In March, Rakul gave her Insta fam a peek at her lunch, and it looked both tasty and nutritious. In her Stories, she showed off a plate with beautifully grilled fish. Next to it were some roasted veggies like carrots, broccoli, beans, and what appeared to be a scoop of mashed potatoes. It was a balanced meal full of protein and Omega-3s. Read more here.