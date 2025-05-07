Seafood is a key part of coastal cuisines across the globe. While fish often takes centre stage, shrimp and prawn dishes are equally loved for their flavour and versatility. TasteAtlas, the popular food and travel guide, has shared its list of the 80 best-rated shrimp and prawn dishes from around the world. At number one is Simiako Garidaki, a delicacy from the Greek island of Symi. These small, bright-red shrimp are known for their sweet, delicate taste and are typically fried in olive oil with garlic, then seasoned simply with salt and pepper.





Mexico has a strong showing in the top 10 with four dishes on the list:

Camarones Enchipotlados

Tacos Gobernadora

Shrimps in Tamarind Sauce

Aguachile

India finds a place with the much-loved Chingri Malai Curry from Bengali cuisine, which comes in at number 6. This dish features prawns cooked in a rich coconut milk gravy, spiced with garam masala, and sauteed in ghee or mustard oil with onions, green chillies, garlic-ginger paste, and turmeric. Known for its creamy, flavourful sauce, it is usually served with steamed rice.

Top 10 Shrimp And Prawn Dishes In The World, According To TasteAtlas:

Simiako Garidaki - Greece Camarones Enchipotlados - Mexico Gambas al Ajillo - Spain Stir-Fried Shrimps (You Bao Xia) - China Tacos Gobernadora - Mexico Chingri Malai Curry - India Shrimps in Tamarind Sauce (Camarones en salsa de tamarindo) - Mexico Ebi Furai - Japan Aguachile - Mexico Bobo de Camarao - Brazil

