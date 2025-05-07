Apples are known for their distinctive firmness - they are not easily squashed because they are not mushy or fleshy like many other common fruits. However, a viral video on Instagram shows a man crushing multiple apples with only a single hand, one after another. He attempted this feat in order to set a Guinness World Record (GWR) and was successful in beating the previous record by four. Yoshihiro Yuji from Japan set the world record for the most apples crushed in the hand in one minute by managing to squash 25 fruits.

Also Read: Baker Sets Guinness World Record For Icing 66 Cupcakes In Three Minutes, Internet Reacts





"He has confidence in his grip strength and aims to build self-confidence through this challenge," GWR noted. It was also revealed that he made apple sauce from the crushed apples after he had completed his world record attempt. Although the record was set in 2024, GWR recently shared a video of his accomplishment on Instagram, and it has received a lot of interest. Watch the reel below:

Before this, another kind of apple-related video went viral on social media. It shows a professional juggler juggling three apples while taking a bite out of them each time. He did so at an incredible speed, which amazed many people. Read the complete article here.

Also Read: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Most Standing Jumps On Raw Eggs In A Minute





As for previous fruit-crushing world records, GWR had posted a video of a woman crushing watermelons with her thighs. Gozde Dogan from Turkey managed to crush five of these big green melons in a minute. The unique feat left many stunned, and it took social media by storm. Click here to read the full story.