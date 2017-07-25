8 Devouring Green Tea and Matcha Desserts that Will Leave You Asking for More

Highlights Green tea has long been touted as one of the healthiest concoctions

Green tea is vitally used in unimaginable desserts

We are sure these desserts are way too irresistible to miss out on

green tea or Matcha is not only meant for weight loss, but can be used in numerous delicacies, beverages and desserts ? Yes, you heard it right. Green tea is vitally used in unimaginable desserts and is toothsome enough to leave you asking for more. We are sure you would hate to miss out on these green coloured sweet delights therefore we list down some of the Matcha or green tea desserts that you would love to devour on:

1. Green Tea Popsicle

If you are a fan of popsicles, we are sure you would love to gorge on these summer refreshers, which also make for a perfect dessert in case you are looking for something light. Mix green tea with Greek yogurt, honey, green tea powder and some vanilla extract and freeze for a few hours and voila! Your simple yet sweet delight is ready to be devoured on.



2. No-Bake Matcha Cheesecake

If you are pressed for time and would hate to bake a nice cheesecake for yourself, try making no-bake cheesecake. This elegant and creamy cheesecake has gelatin added to it and chilled in the refrigerator to set. A blend of cream cheese, heavy cream, granulated sugar, yogurt and Matcha powder will make for a great cheesecake filling. What's all the waiting for? Go ahead and make yourself a healthy treat.

3. Matcha Croissants

Croissants are a great way to treat your sweet tooth and we are sure that Matcha croissants will soon make a way to your platter. All you need to do is use yeast, whole milk, plain flour, sugar, salt, matcha powder, butter and some egg wash to make a lovely green croissant. We bet you wouldn't want to look back on the old ones anymore.

4. Green Tea/Matcha Tiramisu

If you are in no mood to add coffee to your Tiramisu, try green tea or Matcha instead and it will be your instant favourite. All you need to do is to add eggs, sugar, all-purpose flour (maida) and matcha for the sponge cake and egg yolks, rum, heavy cream, matcha powder and sugar for your cream. There you have made yourself Matcha-misu!



5. Matcha Pancakes

Pancake makes an easy go-to dessert or snack whenever hunger pangs hit. Why not make it just a bit healthier by adding matcha powder to it. These delectable pancakes include all-purpose flour, matcha powder, caster sugar, eggs, milk, butter and a dollop of whipped cream on the top to enjoy their mouthwatering taste.

6. Green Tea Cookies

Enjoy your afternoons with these buttery green tea cookies. Not only does the green tea add colour to the cookies, but its fragrant note too. All you would need are all purpose flour, green tea, salt, butter and granulated sugar to make wonderful tea time cookies.

7. Green Tea Souffle

This fluffy and heavenly delight is irresistible. It would only need green tea, egg whites, yolks, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, butter, milk and heavy cream to make this incredible dessert at home.

8. Green Tea Ice Cream

You wouldn't want to miss out on yet another flavour in the ice cream world - green tea ice cream. If you are planning to make ice cream for your guests, try adding some green tea to get a mouthwatering flavour and a beautiful green colour that would be an instant hit. If you want a simple and hassle free ice cream, get hold of heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk and green tea powder.

We are sure these desserts are way too irresistible to miss out on. Have you tried any other green tea dessert? Do share it with us!