8 Herbs That Help You Lose Weight Naturally

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: August 21, 2017 16:00 IST
1. Garlic: Love it or hate it, but you can't ignore it. Garlic helps in burning body fat faster. A lot of people suggest that you should consume two to three cloves of garlic every morning on an empty stomach along with a glass of warm lemon water to improve your blood circulation and boost the process of weight loss.
(Also read: How to Make Garlic Oil for Home Remedies)
3. Ginseng: Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora suggests that ginseng can help in improving your energy levels and boosting your metabolic rate which supports weight loss. The ginseng root can be used fresh or dried. You can simply chew it or stew it in hot water to make a tea or soup.
7. Coriander: Drinking coriander juice is known to help with weight loss. It helps in boosting your metabolism and thereby, burning more calories which plays a crucial role in weight loss. Add some lime juice to your drink to make it tastier and more effective. It is best to have it on an empty stomach every morning to flush out the toxins, purify your blood and aid digestion.