8 Surprising Health Benefits of Earl Grey Tea
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: March 16, 2017 12:28 IST
Named after former British Prime Minister Earl Charles Grey, who was in office in the 1830’s, Earl Grey Tea is a blend of various exquisite Chinese teas. However, what sets it apart is the additional citrus flavour. There are many stories that surround the origin of this blended flavoured tea. One of the most popular stories comes from the archives of the Grey Family itself. It is believed that the tea was specially blended by a Chinese mandarin for Lord Grey using a fragrant fruit called bergamot to counter-balance the dominance of lime in the local water. The concoction became so popular that he was asked if the tea could be sold in the market and that is probably how Earl Grey Tea came into being. Coming from the tea plant, Camellia sinensis, Earl Grey Tea leaves contain strong antioxidant properties which makes it a great health drink. Here are eight surprising health benefits of drinking early grey tea:
1. Energy booster
Love your daily dose of coffee? What if we told you that a cup of tea can also double up as an energy booster without an side effects? Earl grey tea contains caffeine in safe quantities that can perk you up and keep you active through the day. It also keeps you hydrated unlike coffee which has dehydrating properties that causes essential vitamins and water soluble minerals to get flushed out of the body.
2. Enhances digestion
Earl Grey Tea can also aid digestion and digestion related problems. It can relieve constipation, acid reflux and intestinal infections to a large extent.
3. Dental benefits
Rich in antioxidant called ‘catechin’, Earl Grey Tea can prove rather effective in fighting oral infections. Another natural component found in Earl Grey Tea is fluoride. Fluoride fights decay and also protects your teeth against the formation of cavities.
4. Boosts immunity
The bergamot oil present in the tea can prove to be an effective tool in improving the functions of the immune system The antioxidants in bergamot destroy harmful free radicals. Free radicals are basically by-products of oxygen metabolism that are toxic in nature and can induce significant damage to our system by causing ‘oxidative stress’. The antioxidants present in the tea counter this stress. They also fight against infections, fever and other chronic ailments.
5. Protects your heart from cholesterol
Another very significant benefit of bergamot is that it can bring down bad cholesterol levels. Regulated levels of cholesterol can further save your heart from plaque formation and blockages and at the same time improve blood flow.
6. Weight loss
While there is no alternative to regular physical activity and a healthy diet to shed those extra pounds, earl grey tea improves your metabolism to aid quick weight loss. The citrus extract of the earl grey tea is said to increase the energy consumption and regulate your metabolic processes that contribute to weight loss.
7. Fights cold
Tea has been used as a traditional medicine to ward off cold. The anti-viral compounds in earl grey tea makes you stronger from within. Bergamot’s immunity boosting qualities helps protecting our body from contracting viruses responsible for flu cold and other infections.
8. Eases stress
Exhausted after a long day of work? Earl grey tea’s star component bergamot has natural aromatherapy qualities that not only has a calming effect but can also lift up your mood.
