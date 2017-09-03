Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Here's How Celebrities Are Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Prayers, Offerings and Lots of Food
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: September 03, 2017 15:08 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in full swing. It definitely makes for one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. For ten auspicious days, Ganpati Bappa descends from heaven to bless his beloved devotees, and finally departs for Mount Kailasha on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi taking away the miseries and adversities of his devotees with a promise to come back next year. This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi kick started on 25th of August, and set to end on the 5th of September. In these ten days, followers bring home beautifully decked idols of Lord Ganesha, prepare his favourite modaks and prasad to please the deity and seek his blessings. Our tinsel town celebrities are known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of enthusiasm and hereâ€™s what theyâ€™ve been up to this year.
Hereâ€™s how Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his entire family. This is Neilâ€™s first Ganesh Chaturthi after his marriage which makes it all the more special for the actor. We canâ€™t take our eyes off the delicious sweets, fruits, modaks and prasad placed right in front of lovely idol of Lord Ganesha.
Bollywood Hearthrob Hrithik Roshan also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his sons. Here, he can be seen holding a Pooja thali to be offered to his beloved deity with his favourite fruits and sweets.
That is Tusshar Kapoor with a pooja ki thali for bappa. Boxes of sweets and fruits line the decked up counter where Lord Ganeshaâ€™s idol has been placed.
Indian Chef and TV personality Sanjeev Kapoor also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi wishing all his admirers a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, and an excuse to binge into their favourite sweets. He shareda picture of two delightful modaks with the caption,"Ganesh Chaturthi Special- I am sure you must have enjoyed your favorite modaks over last 2 days. Identify which ones are these?"
With a giant modak and many small ones alongside boxes of sweets, Sanjay Dutt And Manyata Dutt pleased Lord Ganesh and celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Actress Alia Bhatt took to twitter to wish her fans happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The Motichoor ke laddo in the accompanying picture is sure to make Bappa happy.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Everybody.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.