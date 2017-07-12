NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH

Here's Why Some People Are Scared of Coffee Bubbles

   |  Updated: July 12, 2017 17:00 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Here's Why Some People Are Scared of Coffee Bubbles
Highlights
  • Do you know someone who is averted by looking at coffee bubbles?
  • Experts believe there is science behind the same
  • Such people are known to have Trypophobia
Do you know someone who gets a feeling of aversion just by looking at coffee bubbles? Experts believe there is science behind the same. Trypophobia is a condition wherein a person reacts negatively after seeing any image or an object with a circular pattern. Experts suggest that such people may attribute these objects to parasites and infectious diseases that manifest in circular pattern. People are evolutionarily predisposed to respond to clusters of round shapes because these shapes are also found on poisonous animals, like some snakes and the blue-ringed octopus. History of infectious disease and parasitism may also trigger an exaggerated sensitivity to round shapes, noted Tom Kupfer of the University of Kent, Britain.

The study was published in the journal Cognition and Emotion and involved close to 300 people with trypophobia and 300 university students without trypophobia. Both the groups were exposed to 16 cluster images half of which represented cluster-patterned diseases and the other eight images were circular objects like seed pod et cetera. While the images of various diseases were found unpleasant by all participants, only those with trypophobia found random circular objects unpleasant.

coffee 625Trypophobia is a fear of circular objects

This finding supports the suggestion that individuals with trypophobia experience an over-generalised response, to an extent that even an image of bubbles on a cup of coffee can trigger aversion in the same way as a cluster of tics or lesions.

Inputs from IANS



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  CoffeeTrypophobia
What is the Difference Between Olive Oil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil?
What is the Difference Between Olive Oil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil?
4 Tips to Keep In Mind If You're Ordering Sushi for the First Time
4 Tips to Keep In Mind If You're Ordering Sushi for the First Time

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 