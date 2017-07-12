Here's Why Some People Are Scared of Coffee Bubbles

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: July 12, 2017 17:00 IST
The study was published in the journal Cognition and Emotion and involved close to 300 people with trypophobia and 300 university students without trypophobia. Both the groups were exposed to 16 cluster images half of which represented cluster-patterned diseases and the other eight images were circular objects like seed pod et cetera. While the images of various diseases were found unpleasant by all participants, only those with trypophobia found random circular objects unpleasant.
This finding supports the suggestion that individuals with trypophobia experience an over-generalised response, to an extent that even an image of bubbles on a cup of coffee can trigger aversion in the same way as a cluster of tics or lesions.
