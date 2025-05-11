Habits are actions so deeply ingrained in our behaviour that they come naturally, almost as if they're tied to our thoughts and personalities. And that may be true, which is why bad habits are hard to break, and good ones are hard to build. They often require us to step out of our comfort zones and do things we normally wouldn't. One such healthy habit we're talking about today is drinking green tea. Later in the article, we'll list the key health benefits of green tea. But even if you can't name them right now, you probably know it's good for you - like going for a walk, staying hydrated, or getting enough sleep. So why don't we do it? Habit.





Old habits die hard. And that's what we're focusing on here, not just the benefits of green tea, but how to make drinking it a daily habit. Build the habit, and the benefits will follow, whether you are consciously aware of them or not.

Here Are The Health Benefits Of Drinking Green Tea Every Day:

1. Higher Antioxidants

Both green and black tea come from the same plant, but their leaves are processed differently. Green tea does not undergo oxidation like black tea does, which better preserves the plant's healthful antioxidants, explains Teresa Fung, adjunct professor of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

2. Reduced Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Tea contains polyphenols, a type of antioxidant linked to protecting against oxidative stress and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

3. Blood Sugar Regulation

Green tea may help reduce blood sugar. A 2019 meta-analysis of 27 studies found that short- and long-term green tea consumption lowered fasting blood sugar levels.

4. Prevents Tooth Decay

Drinking green tea can help prevent tooth decay as it naturally contains fluoride.





5. Increase Metabolism And Promote Weight Loss

According to Harvard Health, caffeine and antioxidants called catechins found in green tea may increase metabolism and promote weight loss.

Here Are 5 Tips To Turn Drinking Green Tea Into A Daily Habit:

1. Set Alarms

"I forgot" is one of the most common reasons people are unable to build new habits. And it's a valid one. Without a mental trigger, it's easy to skip it. Use technology to your advantage. Set alarms on your phone to remind you to get up and drink a cup of green tea. Once it becomes second nature, you won't need reminders anymore.

2. Explore Different Flavours

Many people don't like the taste of green tea, which is why they don't drink it. But taste can be developed, especially for something that's good for you. Try experimenting with flavours like mint, lemon-honey, or jasmine. Start with the ones you enjoy to make the habit more appealing.





3. Keep The Green Tea Sachets Around

If green tea isn't easily accessible, you're less likely to drink it. Keep sachets and your favourite mug in sight-on your desk, near the kettle, or in your bag - you will be more likely to make yourselves a cup.

4. See It As A Meditative Exercise

Sometimes, a simple shift in mindset makes all the difference. Instead of seeing 'drinking green tea' as a healthy and boring task, turn it into a meditative act - a moment to pause, relax and take a small break from work. When you see it as a calming break in your hectic schedule, you will naturally want to return to it every day.

5. Be Patient And Consistent

All good things take time, at least in this case. It's okay if you skip a day or two because you were busy, distracted, or just didn't feel like it. That doesn't mean you've failed. Just pick it up again. Go at your own pace, and with consistency, it will become a habit.





Did you find these tips useful? Have any personal hacks that helped you turn a wellness practice into a daily habit? Drop them in the comments below.