How to Get Rid of Pimples: Try These 5 Amazing Kitchen Ingredients

Highlights Pimples and acne are probably a girl's worst enemies.

pimples are a very common skin problems faced by people of almost all age

acne is the result of high pitta moving under the skin.

Pimples and acne are probably a girl's worst enemies. At one moment you are so excited to put your favourite dress on and step out and in the next you would rather not step out of your house till that pimple goes away! They can occur anytime and totally ruin your day and sometimes days. Acne and pimples are a very common skin problems faced by people of almost all ages. It is generally caused by inflammation in the skin or toxicity in the stomach. In his book, The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies, by Ayurveda Expert Dr.Vasant Lad shares that acne is the result of high pitta moving under the skin and breaking out in pimples. The possible pitta-provoking causes are many, which may include emotional stress, premenstrual hormonal changes and exposure to chemicals or even too much sunlight.

Ayurveda suggests three main herbs to balance pitta and eventually help get rid of pimples on the skin. These herbs include Kutki, Guduchi and Shatavari. You can make a mixture of equal proportions of these herbs and take one fourth teaspoon of this mixture two to three times a day to fight acne and its aftermath. Dr. Lad suggests another remedy, place the powder on your tongue after your meal and then wash it down with warm water.

It's true. Your diet does play an important role in managing most of your skin problems. According to Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Dairy should be avoided as it triggers insulin response leading to hormonal acne. Refined carbohydrates and all kinds of sugar are inflammatory causing skin disorders and acne. Also. get your vitamin D checked as this nutrient is critical for metabolic processes, cell functions and healthy skin cells. Include a lot of good fats in your diet that may include ghee, coconut oil, nut and seeds." Adding to this. Shilpa also suggests some kitchen ingredients that can help you get rid of pimples and magically turn them away.

1. Lemon



Lemon has long been touted as a miracle cure for pimples. The acid in the lemon juice has mild astringent qualities. The astringent works by compressing the body tissues and pushing the oil out of your skin. The citric acid in the lemon acts as an antiseptic. Lemon juice helps to reduce the number of bacteria on the skin further helping you get rid of pimples.



Lemon has long been touted as a miracle cure for pimples.

Using raw honey can help you get rid of pimples as it is has effective antiseptic properties which further helps in preventing the growth of bacteria. Honey also has anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent redness and swelling that are common with acne and pimples. Honey releases low levels of hydrogen peroxide that help disinfect the skin.





Using raw honey can help you get rid of pimples

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, which is an enzyme that loosens up the upper most dead layer of the skin and helps prevent dark spots created due to pimples. It also contains antioxidants that help restore the natural moisture of the skin by getting rid of free radicals which eventually cause cell damage in the skin.





Tomatoes helps prevent dark spots created due to pimples.​

Aloe vera has anti-bacterial properties and can effectively treat any scars or pimples on your face. Its anti-fungal properties are useful in treating inflammation on the skin. The magnesium lactate content present in the plant helps to curb the itching sensation caused by pimples.



Aloe veracan treat any pimples on your face.



Turmeric has long been used to treat pimples and acne as it has medicinal and therapeutic properties. It is the presence of curcumin compound that helps in getting rid of pimples. It contains antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which help in preventing the growth of bacteria. Turmeric also regulates sebum secretion by restricting the sebaceous glands.

