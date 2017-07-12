Khandani Pakode Wala: The 55-Year Old Pakoda Joint in South Delhi Serving 15 Varieties of Pakodas
- Khandani Pakode Wala was established in the year 1962
- They have some unique pakodas like lotus stem, seekh and methi
- The pakodas are light and served with a delicious mint and onion chutney
Come monsoons, and the craving for something fried follows almost instantly. After all, simple monsoon pleasures like the sound of rain tapping on the window panes, the lilting monsoon melodies or the smell of wet mud are all incomplete if there isn’t a plateful of pakodas right in front of us to devour. These crisp and crunchy treats served with chutney are the perfect companions to a hot cup of tea in this nippy weather and the Khandani Pakode Wala at Nauroji Nagar has been satisfying our cravings for the last 55 years.
Located on the Rajmata Vijaye Raje Scindia Marg, Khandaani Pakode Wala is situated between the Bhikaji Cama flyover and the Sarojini Nagar crossing on the Ring Road. The area is also known as Nauroji Nagar and the iconic street food joint is also popularly known as Nauroji Nagar Pakode wale. Established in the year 1962, the third generation of the ‘Khandaan’(family) is currently running the show. Khandani Pakode Wala has made a strong mark for itself in the culinary terrain of Delhi. Living up to a great legacy of over 55 years, Khandani Pakode Wala continues to be one of the most sought after pakoda joints in Delhi. The bustling queue, patiently waiting for their piping hot pakodas, testifies the same.
The list of pakodas served at Khandani Pakode Wala is extensive and interesting. From unique ones like lotus stem pakodas, soya chaap pakodas, seekh pakodas (mashed potatoes and peas), karela ke pakode (bitter gourd), baingan ke pakoda and methi pakodas to regular variants like aloo pakoda, paneer pakoda, palak (spinach) pakoda and pyaaz(onion) pakoda, Khandaani Pakode Wala has an impressive variety of 15 different types of pakodas on its menu, along with other things like Dhokla, Khandvi, Kesar Badaam Milk and Matka Kulfi. The most hot selling items are the lotus stem pakodas, palak-methi pakodas and paneer pakodas. The prices of these pakodas range from 4 rupees to 15 rupees per piece.
Crispy from the outside and soft from the inside, the best quality about these pakodas is that they are very light and you never feel heavy after having them which makes several customers guilty of eating too many on the go. The pakodas are served with an absolutely delicious mint and onion chutney. The chutney also has chopped coriander, and is made with a mix of eclectic spices like dried mango powder and red chilly powder, making it the perfect tangy and peppery accompaniment to these pakodas.
The joint opens as early as 9 A.M. in the morning and so you can head here for a breakfast of garma garam pakodas. It serves till 10 P.M in the evening. It witnesses a massive rush in the evenings, and over the weekends. Therefore, it is recommended that you plan your visit accordingly to have the best experience.
Where: Ring Road Market, Nauroji Nagar, Near Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi
Cost For Two: INR 70
