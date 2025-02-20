Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently visited Singapore and posted about a striking difference he observed in eating habits compared to India. He noted that the Singaporeans he met said that they rarely cook at home, often lacking kitchens altogether. On the other hand, he feels that Indians tend to heavily prioritise home-cooked meals. Kamath is of the opinion that if India were to adopt Singapore's eating habits, the restaurant industry would experience significant growth. His post went viral and led to many debates online. In response to his observations and theories, social media users discussed not only cultural attitudes towards food but also the merits and demerits of eating out more.

In this context, a recent post by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has grabbed many eyeballs online. The expert took to Instagram to share a short note that many users have considered to be a dig at Nikhil Kamath. She has not mentioned him by name or included any direct reference to the viral debate. Nevertheless, her post reiterates the importance of home-cooked food. Sharing a photo of a basket full of fresh veggies, she wrote, "Do not listen to rich boys, eating at home is a healthy practice. One that can prevent many diseases lead to sharing between communities, and deepen the bond of love and security. Learn to cook. Practice it often. Irrespective of gender, age or income."







Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





"Nothing can beat ghar ka khana [homemade food]."





"Agreed.....fresh, seasonal and homemade."





"Much needed reminder in today's time when there are endless temptations."





"So true. Home-cooked meals nourish both body and mind."





"Absolutely. Eating a home-cooked meal is a blessing. My whole family cooks irrespective of gender."





"Thank you! Nikhil Kamath's post was disappointing."





"Agree with you. His post was disheartening..."





One of the most effective ways to ensure you eat homemade dishes more and avoid outside food is through meal prep. Here are some key tips to help you get started.





Also Read: Viral: Man Drops 31 Kg In 1.5 Years While Enjoying 'Outside' Food, Here's What Nutritionist Says



