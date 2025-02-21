Eggs are one of the most popular breakfast choices. Whether scrambled, boiled, or made into an omelette, this versatile ingredient can be cooked in endless ways. With the rising trend of bizarre food fusions, even eggs have not been spared. We have already seen unusual combinations like egg pani puri, fan omelette and egg halwa. Now, there is a new egg experiment making waves online – an omelette made with chips. A viral video showcases the preparation of this unconventional dish. The clip begins with a man crushing a packet of chips. He then opens the packet and cracks two whole eggs into it. Next, sliced onions, green chillies, chopped coriander, salt and various spices are added to the packet. To complete the mixture, the man pours in a spoonful of oil and gives it a good mix.

What happens next takes the experiment to another level. Instead of cooking the mixture in a pan, he seals the packet using a matchstick and places it in a pan filled with water. He then lets it boil over an open fire. After some time, the man removes the packet, cuts it open and reveals the cooked omelette inside. In the final shot, he slices the omelette with a knife and takes a bite.

The video has clocked over 15 million views. Here is how the internet reacted:

A user wrote, “Injurious to health because it is made in a plastic packet.”

Another added, “Please don't do that again.”

An Instagrammer called the dish, “Bimari ka bulawa.”

Many people wrote, “It is very dangerous.”

“What about chemicals released from that plastic after heating??” asked a person.

What do you think about this dish? Tell us in the comments.