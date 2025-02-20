Indo-Chinese cuisine is a huge hit in India, with countless recipes to choose from according to your taste. Fried rice is an all-time favourite dish, and its popularity lies in the many ways it can be made. From simple fried rice to Schezwan fried rice and garlic fried rice, there are endless variations. But you can add a twist by incorporating eggs into garlic fried rice, resulting in a new and innovative dish known as Egg Garlic Fried Rice. This dish is not only one of the most popular but also one of the easiest to make at home. Apart from being delicious, it's a great way to add more protein to your diet.





We've all had fried rice countless times in restaurants and food vans, but nothing beats homemade fried rice. The biggest advantage of making egg garlic fried rice at home is that you can add as many or as few ingredients as you like, based on your preferences. You can also add vegetables to increase the nutritional value. Don't like vegetables? No worries-you can skip this step.

How Much Protein Is in a Portion of Egg Fried Rice?

We all know that eggs are a great source of protein, which helps strengthen muscles. By adding eggs to fried rice, you boost the protein content. You might be wondering how much protein you get from a plate of egg fried rice. A typical serving of egg garlic fried rice contains about 5-6 grams of protein, most of which comes from the eggs. Additionally, you can further increase the nutritional value of the dish by adding your choice of vegetables.

How To Make Egg Garlic Fried Rice:

Heat oil in a pan over medium flame and add the chopped garlic. Cook until lightly golden.





Add a teaspoon of spring onion, ginger, and red chilli. Saute for a minute.





Crack an egg into the pan. Mix and cook until scrambled.





Add the cooked rice and gently combine with the ingredients.





Season with salt and black pepper powder, then mix thoroughly, pouring soy sauce over the rice.





Click here for the complete recipe.

Recipe Notes for Egg Garlic Fried Rice:

You can also use leftover rice to make egg garlic fried rice. Adjust the spices according to your taste.





If you prefer, you can prepare scrambled eggs in advance. Be careful not to break the eggs into too many pieces while frying them-keeping them in thicker pieces will yield better results.





Fresh garlic enhances the flavour of any dish, so try to use fresh garlic for the best taste.





This quick and easy fried rice recipe is perfect for a delicious meal when you're short on time.









