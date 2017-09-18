Navratri 2017 Recipes: 5 Delicious Paneer Recipes to Try at Home

Navratri 2017 starts from 21st September. The nine days of festivities will also see many devotees observing a fast. This is the period when many households, particularly in North India and Gujarat, follow a restricted diet without the use of onions, garlic, whole grains, non veg, table salt, pulses, and certain spices and vegetables. Milk and dairy products are however allowed, and therefore various kinds of vrat dishes are created during this festival making the most of dairy products, particularly paneer.

Paneer or cottage cheese is a popular vegetarian treat, and can be prepared in myriad ways to delight one's palate. During the fasting period, you can use paneer to dish out lip-smacking kebabs, kofta curry, pakoras, subzis, and gravy dishes. But if you are looking for interesting ways to spruce up regular Navratri paneer dishes, we present five creative recipes for you. From pizzas to sandesh pudding, there's lots to try -

1. Paneer Tikki

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

A quick and easy, paneer and potato roundels recipe. Made with singhare ka atta and sendha namak, this snack is perfect for the festival of Navratri.

Navratri Paneer Tikki makes for a perfect snack to munch on

2. Paneer Pizza

Recipe by Chef Ashay Dhopatkar

Here's how to make a Navratri Pizza at home from scratch. The base is made with buckwheat flour and you can use paneer and makhanas as topping to abide by the fasting rules.

Lip-smacking paneer pizza

3. Paneer Afghani

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Paneer cubes marinated in a creamy paste of melon seeds, cashews, poppy seeds, cream and butter. Grilled golden on a tandoor.

Paneer Afghani

4. Paneer Payesh

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Payesh is a popular Bengali dessert similar to kheer. This version is made with paneer, saffron, milk and cardamom.

Image credit: Istock

5. Hot Paneer Sandesh Pudding

Recipe by Chef Seema Jindal Jajodia

Whip up a guilt free sandesh - no sugar, only organic fruits.