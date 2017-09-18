NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Navratri 2017 Recipes: 5 Delicious Paneer Recipes to Try at Home

   |  Updated: September 18, 2017 22:28 IST

Navratri 2017 starts from 21st September. The nine days of festivities will also see many devotees observing a fast. This is the period when many households, particularly in North India and Gujarat, follow a restricted diet without the use of onions, garlic, whole grains, non veg, table salt, pulses, and certain spices and vegetables. Milk and dairy products are however allowed, and therefore various kinds of vrat dishes are created during this festival making the most of dairy products, particularly paneer.

Paneer or cottage cheese is a popular vegetarian treat, and can be prepared in myriad ways to delight one's palate. During the fasting period, you can use paneer to dish out lip-smacking kebabs, kofta curry, pakoras, subzis, and gravy dishes. But if you are looking for interesting ways to spruce up regular Navratri paneer dishes, we present five creative recipes for you. From pizzas to sandesh pudding, there's lots to try -



1. Paneer Tikki
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



A quick and easy, paneer and potato roundels recipe. Made with singhare ka atta and sendha namak, this snack is perfect for the festival of Navratri.

tikki

Navratri Paneer Tikki makes for a perfect snack to munch on

2. Paneer Pizza
Recipe by Chef Ashay Dhopatkar



Here's how to make a Navratri Pizza at home from scratch. The base is made with buckwheat flour and you can use paneer and makhanas as topping to abide by the fasting rules.

pizza

Lip-smacking paneer pizza

3. Paneer Afghani
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Paneer cubes marinated in a creamy paste of melon seeds, cashews, poppy seeds, cream and butter. Grilled golden on a tandoor.

kashimiri paneer

Paneer Afghani

4. Paneer Payesh
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Payesh is a popular Bengali dessert similar to kheer. This version is made with paneer, saffron, milk and cardamom.

kheer

Image credit: Istock

5. Hot Paneer Sandesh Pudding
Recipe by Chef Seema Jindal Jajodia



Whip up a guilt free sandesh - no sugar, only organic fruits.

sandesh pudding

Sandesh Pudding, a sinful treat for sweet lovers



Tags:  Navratri 2017Paneer RecipesVrat Recipes
