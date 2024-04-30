Pickles - of all flavours and kinds - have been a staple in Indian cuisine. They are super versatile and flavorful and work as a great accompaniment with recipes like pulao, dal chawal, khichdi, and even parathas. The best thing about pickles is that you can make them with any ingredient of your choice and amp up the final taste of your meal. However, since it's summer, why not prepare a non-vegetarian pickle with the king of fruit? Yes, you heard that right! Mango can be paired with chicken and it tastes delicious! Intrigued? An Instagram content creator, Puja Korupu (@recipesbypooh), shared an easy and unique recipe for a Mango Chicken pickle that can be made with simple pantry ingredients!





Mango Chicken Pickle Recipe | How To Make Mango Chicken Pickle At Home

Puja shared an easy recipe for Mango Chicken pickle on her Instagram handle. To make mango chicken pickle, take a pan and roast whole spices - cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom, on low flame for 2-3 minutes. Once done, grind them to a fine powder. Now take boneless chicken pieces and wash them.





In a pan, heat some oil and add boneless chicken pieces to it. Fry for 5-6 minutes before adding ginger garlic paste to it. Mix everything and let the meat cook for another 10 minutes. Once the meat changes colour, turn off the stove and let the meat cool. Remove it in a bowl and add grated raw mango, turmeric powder, salt, red chilli powder, and prepared masala in the meat. Mix all the ingredients well and set aside for 8-10 hours or overnight. And it's done!





Several users asked Korupu questions about her mango chicken pickle recipe.





One user asked, "How many days can we store this pickle, please?" To this, digital creator Korupu replied, "It stays up to 1 month if refrigerated properly in an airtight container."





Another user asked if there was any other alternative to using sesame oil in the recipe. To this, Korupu responded and shared that instead of sesame oil, you can use groundnut oil.





A third user asked if they have to store the mango chicken pickle outside or inside the refrigerator for fermenting. To this, Korupu said, "outside."

Non-vegetarian pickles are tasty and easy-to-make!

Non-Vegetarian Pickles To Try This Week

If this mango chicken pickle made you drool all over the screen, then you should definitely try some other varieties of non-vegetarian pickles.

1. Chicken Pickle

Flavorful and versatile, chicken pickle is one of the most beloved foods for non-vegetarians. This chicken pickle has tangy vinegar and spicy masalas that make it perfect to pair with dal-chawal, roti, paratha, etc. Find the full recipe for chicken pickles here.

2. Fried Chicken Pickle

If you are a fan of fried chicken, then this pickle recipe is for you. Crunchy chicken chunks are coated with fried masala that has onion, ginger, garlic, and other powdered spices. Just before serving, add a dash of vinegar to it to tantalize your taste buds. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Ghosht Pickle

Are you a fan of mutton? Then this pickle recipe is for you! Mutton chunks are cooked over high heat until they have a crunchy exterior and tender interior. The meat is then mixed with spices and vinegar! Bonus tip: this pickle tastes best when served with paratha. Find the full recipe here.

4. Prawn Pickle

Tiny prawn pieces that are marinated, fried and further cooked in ginger, garlic, chili powder, vinegar, and mustard seeds, the Prawn pickle is a seafood lover's delight. Mix all the ingredients together and store them in an airtight glass container. This pickle is perfect to pair with your main dishes! Click here for the full recipe.





