Swiggy's Limited Time Offer for New Year's Ever: On Time Delivery or Cash Back
NDTV Food | Updated: December 30, 2016 16:35 IST
Swiggy, India’s largest online food ordering and delivery platform, today announced an initiative that promises consumers a great food ordering experience for the new year weekend. Swiggy is offering consumers a 100% cash back on orders that are not delivered on-time. The offer goes live on the 31st Dec and will be applicable on orders placed from restaurants identified as On-time between December 31, 2016 and January 1, 2017.
The special New Year offer is applicable on over 1200 restaurants across eight cities, which have been selected based on their low order edit rates and cancellations. A separate category of restaurants marked with the ‘On-time’ label will allow consumers to view those restaurants where the new year offer is applicable and place orders accordingly.
The Swiggy guarantee means deliveries will be made within the promised time displayed while placing the order, failing which, the customer will get 100% cashback (up to Rs 200) on their order. The offer will be applicable on both the mobile app and the website. Restaurants like Burger King, Subway, Paradise Biryani among others will be a part of this initiative. A similar initiative has been running in Delhi NCR under the brand of Swiggy Assured.
Srivats TS,VP Marketing at Swiggy said. “The New Year is one of the busiest and most hectic times of the year for restaurants and food delivery partners. It’s also a period when consumers who place a food order want it to be delivered fast and reliably. We’d like our consumers to enjoy their new year weekend without any issues. That’s why we’re introducing the promise of the ‘on-time 100% cashback’ offer this weekend, to give our consumers the best possible food experience. We will continue to stay true to our promise of ensuring no consumer goes hungry, and deliver the fast and reliable experience our users have come to expect out of us.’’
Swiggy has been a pioneer in combining technology and innovation to enable a world-class food delivery model. Swiggy, since its inception in 2014, has rapidly grown to become the leader in the USD 15 billion Indian food delivery sector, by continuously reducing delivery times and providing anunmatched customer experience.
