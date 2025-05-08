Most weight loss stories focus on strict diets and intense workouts, but Nessy Chungath's transformation highlights how change begins with mindset. The fitness model has gained attention on Instagram, with over 4 million people watching her story. In November 2023, she weighed 138 kg. By January 2025, she had dropped to 75 kg, losing 63 kg through consistency, exercise, healthy eating, and strong willpower.





"The journey of losing weight from 138 kg wasn't easy," Nessy says in one of her videos. "At first, I thought I couldn't do this. I'll stop." What kept her going was something deeply personal - watching her late mother suffer due to obesity-related health issues. "She was around 140 to 150 kg, and it affected her daily life," Nessy adds.

Watch her viral weight loss video here:

Here Are 3 Simple And Effective Diet Tips That May Work:

Drawing from her own experience, Nessy shares three straightforward diet tips that helped her stick to her fat-loss plan:

1. Cut Down Sugar, But Don't Cut Joy

Her key advice? Cut down on sugar. Remove it from daily meals, but allow one treat a week - a slice of cake or a small piece of chocolate. Just enough to curb cravings without derailing progress.





2. Begin Your Day Right

She also swears by starting her mornings with lukewarm water. It is a small step, but one that supports digestion and gives the metabolism a gentle push.

3. Trust The Process, Not The Mirror

"If you don't see changes in the first month, don't panic," she says. What helped Nessy the most was staying consistent and trusting the process, even when the scale showed no change.





Nessy's weight loss transformation is about more than numbers. It is about restoring health, building confidence, and valuing yourself again. Found this story useful? Click here for more weight loss journeys and simple diet tips.





Remember, every body is different. Always consult a certified medical professional before starting any new diet or fitness routine.