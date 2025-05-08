Those going on a hiking trip have many fun things to look forward to. Some enjoy the time spent in nature away from the grind of daily life. Some enjoy the spectacular views they come across on the trail. Some enjoy it as a dynamic workout. Some simply enjoy being in the company of their fellow hikers. However, a particular trio of friends recently decided to elevate their hiking experience in a whole other way - by incorporating a cooking competition into it! They seem like a true bunch of foodies, don't they? Hiking enthusiast Bec Cliffe took to Instagram to document a part of their experience.





Also Read: Artist Creates Bicycle-Inspired Latte Art, Internet Says "Too Pretty To Sip"





She posted a short clip giving a glimpse of the many delights prepared by the two friends who accompanied her on the trail. We also got a sneak peek at the surrounding view they enjoyed as they dug into their delicious feast. In the caption, it was revealed that they made numerous sweet and savoury treats, including garlic naan and dal, cheesecake, pancakes, mushroom risotto, rhubarb and apple crumble, and French toast croissants. Moreover, they also carried along a 4-kilo cast iron pan to cook some of the dishes. Bec also said they decided to undertake this cooking feat during "the hardest hike in Victoria."

In another video, Bec humorously explained how she managed to relish "the most elite hiking food." Her 'recipe' for success? She explained: "Step 1: Find friends who can actually cook; Step 2: Drag them hiking; Step 3: Announce a "friendly" cooking competition; Step 4: Document their creations while contributing absolutely nothing."











Also Read: Vlogger Uses Smoothie To Explain Impact Of Being Hurt In The Past, Impresses Internet





The idea has received a lot of interest online. Many foodies loved the idea of making such a competition a part of a hiking trip. Several people were curious to know the recipes followed for making the dishes shown in the video. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:





"I need friends like that."





"I love this idea so much, amazing."





"4kg omg. This is epic though!"





"That sounds like a perfect camping trip!"





"Oh my goodness, this is a DREAM."





"These vibes are immaculate."





"Now that's fun!!"





"We were used to do those kinds of cooking competitions in scouts!"





"What I would like to see are the recipes!"





Planning to go for a hike? Not everyone can cook on the trail! So here are some wholesome snacks you can carry along with you for the trip.