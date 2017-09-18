19 Home Remedies for Cold, Back Pain, Nausea and Other Common Ailments

Highlights The tannic acid in tea will shrink swelling around the eye

Boil brown or white rice in twice the amount of water you would normally use, then strain. Once the water is cool, drink it. This water contains electrolytes that help ease diarrhea White willow is considered as a natural alternative to Aspirin because it contains salicin, a pain reliving component Cherries contain compounds that block uric acid and calm inflammation. I advise people suffering from gout to eat a bowl of cherries daily.Moisten black tea with warm or cold water, and apply on your eyelid. The tannic acid in tea will shrink swelling around the eye.Studies show that curcumin found in turmeric is extremely effective to reduce joint pain and swelling in people with osteoarthritisStudies show that sage reduces the frequency of hot flashes. Make a tea of fresh or dried sage, strain cool and drink.Athletes can prevent muscle cramps by drinking lime juice with black salt as a electrolyte imbalance sparks muscle cramps, and the juice helps to restore sodium potassium with a boost of Vitamin C Fennel seeds contain a carminative compound that disperses gas from the intestinal tract. Chew and swallow half a tea spoon of seeds at the end of meals.(Also read: 7 Foods That May Cause Gas in the Stomach Natural gelatin found in chicken soup contains collagen that helps relieve joint pain and inflammation.Take 1 or 2 tea spoons of pure flax seeds oil each day. The anti-inflammatory properties of omega 3 fatty acids reduce the dryness of the eyes. Apple cider vinegar works as an astringent to dry up excess oil. Use a ratio of 1 part of vinegar to 3 parts of water. Dip cotton ball into the mix and apply it to the blemish.(Also read: What to Eat and Avoid to Treat Acne Study shows that the gurmar plant possesses anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory properties. It is also used to facilitate weight loss.Heat some sesame seed oil and gently massage it on the chest and upper back. Do it several times a day till symptoms subside. Chia seeds contain 4 times more absorbable calcium than milk. Chia seeds are powerhouses of nutrients. Add them to smoothies, curd or dal for this boost.A tablespoon of flaxseeds (freshly ground) to be eaten at bed time with warm water helps relive constipation.(Also read: How to Eat Flaxseeds? The reason for piles is constipation and to treat that triphla should be taken in hot water at bed time to prevent constipation and piles.Valerian root has been used for centuries for sleep disorders and anxiety . The root increases the GABA levels in the brain allowing users to sleep easily.For acute bronchitis a herb called echinacea enhances immune function and dries up mucus. It also reduces the duration and severity of the cold Lemon grass oil contains high levels of anti- microbial compounds called Geranol that fights fungus that causes dandruff. This magical treatment can be used just twice to see results.The next time you need a cure for any of these ailments, turn to nature and try these home remedies. However, if you are suffering from a serious medical condition you must consult a doctor too.Shilpa Arora ND is a renowned Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach. She has to her credit Doctorate in Natural Medicine. She is currently based in Delhi NCR region, successfully running her Nutrition Studio with individual consultations, offering life style programs supported by the most up-to-date clinical research.

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.