Highlights Coriander is a little package of eleven essential oils

Experts recommend coriander salad to patients suffering from hypertension

Coriander provides relief from digestive problems and nausea

Coriander , commonly known as hara dhaniya in local terms and Coriandrum sativum in scientific terms, is an aromatic herb native to Southern Europe and Western Asia. It is also popular as cilantro or Chinese parsley. It is the most versatile ingredient and every part of it is edible. The coriander leaves are used for garnishing and other culinary purposes. According to a Bangalore-based nutritionist Anju Sood, “Coriander is a natural aphrodisiac, a great source of dietary fiber, magnesium and iron.”Call it as wonder herb, coriander is a package of eleven essential oils , six types of acid and lots of mineral and vitamins with many beneficial properties. According to USDA, a 100 gm of coriander has 3.6 gm of carbohydrate, 2.08 gm of protein, 2.50 mg vitamin E, 27 mg vitamin C, 310 mg vitamin K, 055 mg pantothenic acid and more.Experts often recommend coriander salad to patients suffering from hypertension. It consists of calcium ions which interact with cholinergic (a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system) to reduce chances of cardiovascular conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.Leaves of coriander provide relief from digestive problems and nausea. They guide the digestive system to produce more digestive enzymes and juices in order to prevent a queasy stomach. They are a good source of fibre too.One of the many health benefits of coriander is sharp eyesight. The components in coriander (Phosphorus, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Antioxidants) help in the prevention of vision disorders and also reducing stress on the eye. One of its magical quality is that it helps in reversing vision degenerative effects in aging patients due to the presence of b-carotene. It also helps in prevention of infections like conjunctivitis and is used in the making of many eye- related medicines.Did you know that before toothpaste came into being, people used to chew on coriander seeds to get rid of bad breath? Coriander is one ingredient which is used in antiseptic toothpastes and essential oils since it contains a component called Citronelol, which works as an excellent antiseptic. Other benefits offered by other components include healing effects, which prevent ulcers and wounds in the mouth from getting worse.Coriander is recommended for people who suffer from diseases like osteoporosis . People who want to focus on their bone health should include coriander in their daily diets since it contains calcium along with other minerals (specifically present in the center part of the leaves), which help with bone regrowth, durability and prevention of bone degradation. menstrual cycle and less pain. It works as a natural stimulant. Soak coriander seeds overnight in water and consume next morning for maximum benefits.Coriander has antioxidant properties. The presence of quercetin (antioxidant), vitamin C and iron strengthen body’s immune system. According to a study of Molecular Neurobiology, diets high in coriander helped target inflammatory pathways and prevent neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, it may help to prevent alzheimer, cancer, small pox and diabetes In today’s time, every other person is suffering from bad cholesterol. This herb can actually help you to increase the level of good cholesterol (HDL) and reduce bad cholesterol (LDL).Other than health, fresh coriander is an effective treatment for beauty-related problems. Here are some-Uses: Take 1 tsp of coriander paste along with 1 tsp of lime juice. Massage the mixture on the affected area and wash it with cold water after an hour.Cilantro has the tendency to absorb oil from your face. The leaves also have antioxidant, anti-fungal, antiseptic and disinfectant properties that help in clearing up your skin from many problems. Vitamin C in its leaves helps in maintaining smooth skin.Uses: Apply fresh coriander juice for about an hour directly on your face. You can also mix coriander leaves with milk to make a thick paste and apply it for 15 minutes.Why should we stop looking young right? Cilantro leaves will do the favour for you. It is highly rich in vitamin A which fights free radicals and thus prevents many signs of ageing such as pigmentation, wrinkles , loose skin.Uses: Make a paste of ground coriander and aloe vera gel, or mix coriander and rice together in order to get a grainy paste. Rice will help to remove the dead cells and coriander will help to rejuvenate cells quickly. Apply the paste for 15 minutes.Why to waste money on chemical and processed lip balms when you can remove the dead skin from the lips and keep them luscious? Yes, coriander can help with that.Uses: Prepare your own coriander lip balm. Take 2 tsp coriander juice and 1 tsp lemon juice. Apply it before going to sleep daily for a week or so.

