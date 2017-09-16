Here's How Actress Soha Ali Khan is Giving Major Pregnancy Fitness Goals

Actress Soha Ali Khan is setting fitness goals for all moms-to-be. Her workouts and yoga routine during pregnancy, flaunting her baby bump in all its glory, are inspiring for all expecting mothers out there who often give their fitness routine a skip once they get pregnant. Embracing and enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest, Soha keeps her fans posted with some awe-inspiring photos of her following her workout routine to the tee. Yoga expert Rupal Sidh is making sure that the mommy-to-be doesn't lose out on her share of fitness. Blooming in her pregnancy glow, Soha has also admitted that sister-in-law Kareena's love and adulation towards the actor.

Kareena who gave birth to little Taimur Ali Khan in December last year seems to have lost all her pregnancy weight already. And seeing Soha's determination and will towards fitness during her pregnancy, we are sure the post pregnancy weight shedding won't be a tough task for her.

Coming back to the present, here's a quick sneak peak to how Soha is keeping fit and fabulous in the peak of her pregnancy.

That's the actor acing the Yoga pose. She writes, "Ready for battle in @nine_maternitywear fitness gear #warriorpose #yogaforlife #applewatch#fitnessgoals @rupal_sidh"

After a great workout session, Soha steps out to give us #FridayFitnessGoals, in this picture

Soha's Yoga game is on point, as she posts a picture challenging all social norms that emphasise that fitness and pregnancy can't go hand in hand. Under Rupal Sidh's able instructions, she also gets her dog into doing some stretching as she strikes perfect yoga poses. If this is not inspiring enough, we don't know what is!

On International Yoga Day, she shared an inspiring message to all her fans to not pose for the world but to "Pose for yourself". Fitness is indeed a personal journey and Soha is proving that each day.

But it is not all work and no play for the mother-to-be. Fun baby showers and cosy vacations with husband Kunal Khemu has also kept the actor busy all this while. Here Soha can be see enjoying some delicious cupcakes in her baby shower.

That's the entire baby shower team including actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor with lots of yummy food on the table to pamper the mom-to-be.

That's her rooting for Team India with her husband and a group of friends in a chic restro-bar.

A snap from her babymoon, enjoying quality time with husband Kunal Khemu at a cosy café in London.

Here's wishing you all the luck and good health for your little bundle of joy. Keep Inspiring us all Soha Ali Khan Pataudi!