When it comes to comfort food, few things rival a hot, steamy bowl of Maggi noodles. Whether it's a midnight craving or a quick fix after a long day, Maggi has been our go-to for years. But have you ever seen an Italian person's reaction to eating Maggi for the first time? A recent video going viral on Instagram shows exactly that - and it's too good to miss. Shared on Instagram by a couple, Surbhi and Dario, the clip features Surbhi serving a plate of homemade Maggi to Dario. She records his reaction as she asks him to take a bite. The text in the video reads, "POV - You served Maggi to an Italian man."

With a straight-faced expression, Dario asks, "What is this?" To which Surbhi replies, "It's like spaghetti." Not happy with the answer, Dario adds, "I don't know how to describe what I have in my mouth. It's like something smashable and without consistency. Some spicy flavour. It's not textured - it's just melting in my mouth. Pasta doesn't melt. Pasta, you bite, you chew, you feel it, you taste. Here, you don't taste." The video concludes with Dario rating Maggi -1/10 for "emotional damage."

The side note reads: "Not every cultural exchange is a success story, I guess. I made Mr. P try Maggi for the first time, fully expecting him to fall in love with it (because hello, childhood comfort food!!). But nope... it did not pass the Italian taste control check."

Check out the full video below:

The video has gone viral, garnering 2.2 million views so far. The internet found the entire interaction amusing, with some users jumping to Maggi's defense.

One user wrote, "Ha ha ha. No one outside India can understand this emotion called Maggi."





Another added, "He doesn't know it, but he just described the perfect Maggi. My mouth is watering."





Someone commented, "Too critical... can't he just enjoy it without comparing it to anything? Maggi is love."





"Taste buds gone for a toss," remarked another user.





Are you a Maggi enthusiast, unlike Dario? Let us know in the comments below!