Ever ordered a household item online only for it to turn out to be something else entirely when it's delivered? Recently, a woman in Dubai was left shocked when she received stickers of household appliances she ordered online instead of the appliances themselves. As it turns out, the fault was hers only. Nevertheless, the incident has gone viral and left many social media users in stitches. The post was shared by her daughter, who seems to be of Indian origin. Video creator Suchita Ojha took to Instagram to explain how her mother's mix-up. The video starts with her saying in a rather amused tone: "My mother is so obsessed with Temu. She recently bought something which was unexpected."

Also Read: Hilarious Copycat Brand 'D'manoj Pizza' Goes Viral, Domino's Says...





We then see Suchita's mom scrolling the website and pointing to what she thought was a vacuum cleaner. The product specifications are visible on the screen, but it seems her attention was caught by the images only. Suchita shows us what actually arrived - colourfully detailed stickers of the appliance. Next, the mom shows the cooking utensils she wanted, some of which are depicted on a stovetop. She was again mistaken, as her daughter shows us that they are actually stickers only and starts laughing. Her mom points to the stickers and says in frustration, "Where will I cook this one? Where will I stick? My forehead?" In the caption, Suchita clarified that her mother "didn't even read that it was stickers, she just saw the picture and ordered randomly."

Also Read: Parents' Hilarious Reaction To Son Ordering Outside Food Is Oh-So-Relatable





The viral video has clocked over 2 million views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users seemed to find the mistake quite hilarious. Several people felt that she should have read the product description first, which clearly specified that they were stickers. Others pointed out that the size and the price should have hinted at the fact that they would not be an actual appliance. Read some of the reactions below:





"The description literally says 'stickers' but this is so funny."





"It looks exactly the same."





"Love thissss."





"It says 17cm width LMAO."





"I can't stop laughing."





"It's happened to me, so I can't even say this is a 'mom thing'."





"My god! I can see the Temu shows sizes like 6 inches or so! What else to expect in that size... A mini toy vacuum??"





"Always read the reviews of the product before purchase."





Before, a post about a funny cake mistake went viral on social media. A Reddit user explained that while ordering a cake for a colleague's farewell, they wanted the baker to write "bye" on top of the cake. They shared this instruction by writing, "Please put bye on cake." The baker took them too literally. Click here to read the full story.