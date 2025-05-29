Living with diabetes can be quite challenging as you have to frequently monitor your diet. Certain foods and drinks can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, which can worsen your condition. Luckily, there are several foods in our kitchen pantry that can help prevent this. Spices, in particular, such as cinnamon (dalchini), are known to work wonders for managing diabetes. According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, cinnamon is enriched with flavonoids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, making it great for diabetics. Below, we'll be sharing five easy cinnamon-based drinks that you can incorporate into your diabetes diet. Take a look!

How Does Cinnamon Help With Diabetes?

Cinnamon may help manage diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity and lowering blood sugar levels. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that consuming cinnamon daily significantly reduced fasting blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes.

Here Are 5 Cinnamon-Based Drinks You Must Try To Manage Blood Sugar Level:

1. Cinnamon Water

Cinnamon water is known to offer several health benefits, including managing blood sugar levels. It is super easy to make and can be a part of your daily diet. The best time to drink cinnamon water is on an empty stomach or 10-15 mins before any of your meals. Find the full recipe for Cinnamon Water here.

2. Cinnamon Ginger Tea

Making cinnamon ginger tea at home is pretty simple. All you have to do is boil water with cinnamon powder. Switch off the flame, then add green tea to it. Close the lid and let it infuse for a few minutes. Strain and enjoy your hot cup of cinnamon ginger tea! Click here for the full recipe for Cinnamon Ginger Tea.

3. Cinnamon Milk

If you're a fan of drinking milk, consider adding a bit of cinnamon to it next time. Along with adding a nice flavour to the milk, it will also help keep your blood sugar levels in check. Sip on it before going to bed, and you're sure to have a good night's sleep. Click here for the complete recipe for Cinnamon Milk.

4. Cinnamon Coffee

Yes, you can enjoy cinnamon coffee as part of a diabetes-friendly diet. Just add a pinch of cinnamon powder to your coffee while brewing. This spice may help enhance insulin sensitivity and also balance the bitter flavour of caffeine. Give it a try! Find the full recipe for Cinnamon Coffee here.

5. Cinnamon Green Tea

Another must-try cinnamon drink is cinnamon green tea. The combination of cinnamon and green tea may help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation and support better blood sugar control. It's a light, soothing drink that fits perfectly into a diabetes-friendly routine. Click here for the complete recipe for Cinnamon Green Tea.

Which of these cinnamon drinks for diabetes are you excited to try first? Let us know in the comments!