This is Why Sleeping On Your Left Side is Important for Your Health
You may have heard this advice before and not aid too much attention to it, but we thought it’s worth finding out the truth. Some health experts often recommend that you should sleep on your left side as it is healthier for your body. Should you?
According to Ayurveda, the left and right sides of your body are different and also behave differently. Interestingly, the theory that you should sleep on your left side for good health stems from the ancient and holistic science of Ayurveda. We all know the time quantity and quality of sleep we get each day matters, but so does the sleep position. Here are four health benefits that you can derive by sleeping on your left side.
1. Improves digestion
Since our stomach and pancreas are located on the left side, sleeping on the same side enables them to hang naturally and function better. With the pull of gravity, the food passes easily through the stomach and the pancreatic enzymes are releases as and when they are required. Moreover, the elimination of food waste also becomes easy. The undigested food and toxins naturally move from the small intestine to the large intestine and finally into the colon from where it is excreted in the morning. Therefore, it helps to sleep on the left side overnight.
In fact, Ayurveda experts suggest that you should take a quick 10-minute power nap after your meals and sleep on the left side for better digestion and to boost your energy. This also helps in treating a heartburn or indigestion which you may experience after a heavy meal
2. Better heart health
This is easy to understand. You heart of on your left side and therefore, it makes sense to sleep to your left side as it facilitates as smoother follow of blood towards the heart given the force of gravity. This will definitely take some load off your heart and give rest to your body.
3. Good for pregnant women
Experts advise that pregnant women should spend as much time possible sleeping of the left side as it helps in taking the pressure off their backs and also increases the blood flow to the uterus and the foetus. It also relieves the pressure on the spine and chances are you’ll feel more comfortable and sleep better. Moreover, it also helps in the smooth flow of nutrients to the placenta to keep the baby healthy. Bend your knees slightly and keep a pillow between your legs to be at ease while sleeping on the side.
4. Prevents snoring
Believe it or not, there’s no harm in trying it out. Sleeping on your left slight may actually help you stop snoring. The reason is that it keeps your tongue and throat in a neutral position and thus keeps your airways clear for you to be able to breathe properly. You should also know that sleeping on your back may make it worse as it pushes these muscles to the back of your throat making it difficult for you to breath.
While the above reasons justify why you should sleep on the left side, it might be a bit uncomfortable for you to suddenly change the way you’ve been sleeping all this while. But take your time because getting good sleep (whichever way it may be) is critical for your health. It is also important to choose the right kind of mattress to ensure quality sleep. If you plan to sleep on your side, pick a soft mattress as it can put pressure on your hips and shoulders. Also, you should choose a mattress that allows you spine to rest in its natural alignment else you may be waking every morning with unnecessary aches and pains.
