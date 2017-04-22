10 Delicious Detox Drink Recipes
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: April 22, 2017 14:46 IST
The trend of detoxing is increasingly taking the fitness circuit by storm. And rightly so, the heavily urbanized and increasingly toxic-ridden world we inhabit is weighing upon our health. The human body has several natural pathways to allow detoxification through the liver, sweat, urine, and faeces. But the exposure to heavy metals, preservatives and pesticides has taken the average toxin consumption by human beings to an all-time high.
As the name suggests, detoxing is a process which helps the vital organs cleanse themselves. Maggie Panell in her book ‘The Detox Cookbook and Health Plan' explains that 'detoxing a is an ancient therapy that has been practiced in various forms for hundred years. It is believed to cleanse the digestive system and help the body eliminate waste products and various toxins absorbed from the air, soil, water and food as well as toxic substances produced by the body itself."
Detox drinks are fast gaining recognition for preventing toxic overload and major health problems. If the toxic intake is not curtailed, it can manifest in various problems like bloating, gas, headaches, constipation, headaches, fatigues, nausea and skin problems. A regular intake of these simple detox drinks can aid weight loss, give a boost to your metabolism, work as an incredible laxative agent and helps digestion. Detox drinks also aid smoother liver functioning, better sleep and improved hair and skin. Here are our 10 best Interesting detox drinks you can try.
1.Orange-Carrot Ginger Detox
Recipe by Shibshankar Dey
Oranges are powerhouses of antioxidants and vitamin C. Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene and fibres aiding in weight loss and digestion Ginger is an age old home remedy for digestion, bloating, stomach cramps and packed with anti-inflammatory properties. Does you need more convincing to prove that this is one of the best detox drink to counter the toxin intake and related problems?
2.Lemona
Recipe by Suparna Trikha
You don't really need a reason to enjoy a glass of lemonade. Loaded with the goodness of lemon and mint, this is the cool companion you have been looking for in this scorching heat.
3.Cucumber Mint Detox Drink
Recipe by Swasti Agarwal, Foodhall
Another summery delight, another reason to rejoice! Mint is traditionally regarded as the best ingredients for soothing an upset stomach. Mint also improves the flow of bile through the stomach speeding the digestion process. Coupled with antioxidant rich cucumber and lemon, this cooler is as much a respite from the bustling heat as from the toxic overload.
INGREDIENTS:
1 Cucumber
8-10 Mint leaves
2 Tbsp Lemon juice
Ice cubes
Iced Water
Lemon rings and mint leaves
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Peel, chop and blend cucumber, mint leaves and 1 cup of water.
2. Strain and discard pulp.
3. Add lemon juice, black salt and dilute with water if needed.
4. Pour the beverages in glasses, put some ice cubes and garnish with lemon rings and mint leaves.
4.Pomegranate Juice
Recipe by Anurag Sharma, Director, Baidyanath group
Detox with the goodness of pomegranate and beetroot that are also given immense importance in Ayurveda for its umpteen cleansing and detox benefits. The fresh aloe vera gel used in the juice gives further boost to your immunity system.
5.Radiant Lemonade
Recipe by Aditya Bal & Devanshi
A lemon water detox is one of the best detox drinks recommended by fitness enthusiasts to shed those extra kilos being rich in pectin fibre. This fibre gives you the feeling of fullness for a long period of time and thus delays hunger. This recipe is also infused with the goodness of carrots, apples, beetroot and radish.
6.Honey lemon ginger tea
Recipe by Devanshi
India and its love for tea requires no introduction. Spiced with a hint of ginger, honey and lemon, this drink has long been used to treat sore throats and cold. But the concoction packs more benefits than you thought.
7.Coconut Water With Lemon and Mint
Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor
A lovely drink that needs only three ingredients, this quick delight will cleanse the toxins from your liver, intestinal tract and leave you feeling fresh.
8.Ginger Litchi Lemonade
Chef Vicky Ratanani
Mostly consumed with tea, ginger is traditionally seen as an effective agent against inflammation. This summer cooler not only cleanses your vital organs but also packs the flavours of two of your favourite summer delights - litchi and lemonade.
9.Fruit Infused Tea
Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor
An exquisite tea blend combining berries, blueberries, ginger, orange and mint leaves with chamomile tea. Sip, rejuvenate and detox.
10.Aam Panna
Recipe by Niru Gupta
This summer, detox with a desi favourite. Aam panna is made of mango pulp and blended with cumin, jeera and mint leaves. It is not only refreshing but also energizing in equal measure.
