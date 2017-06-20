7 Great Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Bengaluru
Are you scared of people judging you when your kid roams around making noise? Or have you felt embarrassed when your kid accidentally spilled the drink? Going to a fine-dine restaurant with kids can be a tough job as the atmosphere is a bit quiet and there aren't many things to entertain or indulge them. But that doesn't mean you can't have a fun outing with your kids. It's not easy to find a good kid-friendly restaurant but we have done the hard-work for you. Here are seven great kid-friendly restaurants in Bengaluru that have many activities to keep the tiny-tots happy along with a good selection of food, so you don't have to worry about a thing.
1. Bistro Claytopia
Claytopia is a do-it-yourself pottery studio cum bistro. It is the ideal place to visit during the summer break. Each child is guided on how to paint their own models. They are allowed to choose their colours and their artwork and are not rushed into completing their masterpieces. Its a great place for mothers too who can chill with a book and enjoy some cool drinks while their kids are busy becoming an artist.
Address: 11, 80 Feet Main Road, SBI Colony, Koramangala 3rd Block, Near Wipro Park
Cost for 2: INR 600 (approximately)
2. California Pizza Kitchen
Who doesn't love pizzas? The best thing about California Pizza Kitchen is that they provide small portion sizes according to your child's needs. They have a special menu for kids which is printed on a little booklet that each kid gets along with color pencils to make it interactive and keep them busy. it includes various fun activities like coloring pages and puzzle solving. What's more? They have an open kitchen which allows the kids to watch how the pizza is being prepared.
Address: 1st Floor, Phoenix Market City Mall, Whitefield
Cost for 2: INR 1200 (approximately)
3. Art Blend Caf
The Art Blend Caf is spread over three levels with a very home-like environment and is run by remarkably sweet and hardworking ladies. The top floor is a pleasing open space which gives your kid enough room to roam around and feel free. The laid-back area makes it a perfect place for family gatherings.
Address: 659, 24th Main, 22nd Cross, 2nd Sector, Near Parangi Palya Bus Stop, HSR Club Road
Cost for 2: INR 750 (approximately)
4. The Fishermans Wharf
The Fishermans Wharf is known for the best Goan and coastal cuisine in Bengaluru. It allows you to choose from a wide range of popular delicacies from the coastal regions of India. The surroundings have been created like a Goan village with fishing boats, bullock carts, pots and fishing nets to give an authentic touch. Kids have their own play area and a colorful lawn where they can indulge in some outdoor activities. It will be a new experience for your kid and your family.
Address: 26, Opposite Shubh Enclave, Ambalipura Village, Sarjapur Road, Bangalore
Cost for 2: INR 1800 (approx)
5. Rajdhani Thali Restaurant
This restaurant serves Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisine. The best thing about this restaurant is that kids under the age of 4 years can eat for free and kids between the age of 5 and 8 are charged half the price. Kids are provided with cute little thalis while adults are give a complete meal with many more items. The mini pooris and aamras are must-haves for kids. The staff is really kid-friendly and polite.
Address: 1st Floor, Salarpuria Landmark, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar
Cost for 2: INR 900 (approximately)
6. Gufha The President Hotel
As the name suggests, this place is a cave themed restaurant. Equipped with flaming torches, staff that dresses up as hunters and sound effects to give a perfect cave-like experience, kids will love the ambiance. The dishes are perfectly spiced to suit their delicate taste buds. The best thing on the menu is the Fried Ice-Cream.
Address: 79/8, Diagonal Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar
Cost for 2: INR 1200 (approximately)
7. Village - The Soul of India
This restaurant has a village theme. You have chaiwallahs yelling out to you to have their chai with dhaba-styled seating. They have tattoo artists, puppet shows and also arrange for games like musical chairs. They offer regional Indian cuisine ranging from North Indian and Gujarati to Maharashtrian, Bengali and Lucknowi. It is a great cultural experience for your kids and gives them a chance to connect to their roots.
Address: 6th Floor, Bangalore Central Mall, 9th Block, Jayanagar
Cost for 2: INR 1000 (approximately)
So, make sure you have these places on your bucket list for your next outing with kids.
