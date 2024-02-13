Valentine's Day is almost here, and while you're preparing for those romantic dates, don't forget to prep your skin too! Achieving that instant glow isn't just about makeup tricks; it's deeply rooted in your diet and lifestyle choices. We know there isn't much time left, and that's why brought to you some simple practices that will help you achieve healthier skin in an instant. Here are some expert-backed tips to get your skin shining like never before. With these simple diet and natural skincare rituals, you'll be glowing from within, making heads turn wherever you go!

Follow a good diet for healthy skin.

Here Are 6 Diet Tips For Instant Glowing Skin:

1. Hydration: Quench Your Skin's Thirst

Water isn't just for quenching your thirst; it's the ultimate elixir for radiant skin. According to health practitioner and nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "ensuring you drink eight to ten glasses of water daily helps maintain your body's water balance. This balance aids in detoxification, metabolism, and overall bodily functions, all contributing to that enviable glow you desire."

2. Watch Your Sugar and Fried Food Intake

Limiting sugar intake helps keep insulin levels in check, maintaining a healthy balance within your cells. Similarly, overindulging in fried foods can lead to breakouts, weight gain, and lacklustre skin. Your skin will thank you for it!

3. Nourishing Elixirs for Your Skin

Nutritionist Namami Agarwal recommends some natural potions to amp up your skin's radiance:





Saffron Water: Soak a few strands of saffron overnight and drink it in the morning. Saffron's vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties work wonders for soothing and revitalizing your skin.





Amla Shot: Squeeze the juice out of two grated amlas. Rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, this shot flushes out toxins, leaving your skin fresh and glowing.





Nuts: A handful of nuts daily can work wonders for your skin, thanks to their fibre and healthy fatty acids. These nutrients regulate metabolism and promote healthy skin.





Citrus Fruits: Incorporate lime, orange, and other citrus fruits into your diet. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, they help clear impurities and boost skin health.

4. Tiny Powerhouses of Nutrients

Nutritionist Stephanie Heflin suggests incorporating pumpkin seeds into your diet. These tiny wonders are rich in zinc, which supports your skin's renewal process and fights premature ageing caused by free radicals. Munch on them as snacks, sprinkle them on salads, or add them to your morning yoghurt for a delightful crunch.

5. Sip Your Way to Gorgeous Skin with Green Tea

Swap your regular brew for green tea. It contains bioactive polyphenols that protect skin cells from damage and combat inflammation. Sipping on a cup in the morning or before bedtime not only relaxes you but also contributes to your radiant glow.

6. Avoid Triggers for Better Skin

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija suggests identifying and removing triggers like lactose and dairy, which may cause bloating or swelling. Strengthening your gut by eliminating these triggers can significantly improve your skin quality.

Here Are 4 Natural Face Packs With Common Kitchen Ingredients for Instant Glow:

Beauty expert Surana Trikha recommends natural face packs for that instant glow:

Mix orange peel powder with milk for a rejuvenating scrub. Mash avocado with honey and egg white for a hydrating mask. For acne and oily skin, try clove paste or a mint-camphor-fullers earth mixture.

4. Scrub Away Dullness:

Don't forget the importance of a good scrub! Natural scrubs like oatmeal and walnut exfoliate dead skin cells, stimulate blood circulation, and unveil your natural radiance.

This Valentine's Day, let your inner glow match the sparkle in your eyes.



