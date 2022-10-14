With so many festivals approaching, there is a sense of happiness in the air. It is time to rejoice and take a break from the monotonous life in order to spread cheer and bring people together for delectable treats, gifts, and festivities. One cannot escape the festive mood, which permeates everything from getting one's house cleaned/painted to shopping for new clothes and visiting friends and family. Amid all these things, we all forget to take care of our skin. Celebrations are important, but taking care of our skin is also of utmost important. Considering this, here we bring you 5 detox water recipes that are just perfect to add to your festive diet. Let's get started.





Here're 5 Detox Water You Must Try For Glowing Skin:

1. Saunf And Tulsi Detox Water - Our Recommendation

Are you looking for a quick recipe that you can make yesterday night and drink as soon as you get out of bed this morning? We have found the one for you. Made with saunf and tulsi leaves, this detox water helps in achieving strong, healthy hair and glowing skin. Click here.

2. Turmeric Water

For decades, haldi has been the go-to remedy in every Indian household. Turmeric contains antioxidants that reduce free radical activity (responsible for making your skin age soon). Your skin may become more youthful, healthy, and radiant if you regularly drink turmeric water. Click here for the recipe for turmeric detox water.

3. Raisin Water

Vitamin A is vital for the overall health of the skin, and raisins are an excellent source of this vitamin. Antioxidants like vitamin A not only shield the skin's outer layer from sun damage, but they also hydrate it from within. Click here.

4. ABC Detox Drink

What you eat determines who you are. This ABC detox drink boasts of promoting skin that is free from blemishes, black spots, acne or pimples and even blackheads, leaving a natural glow on your skin. Find the recipe here.

5. Coconut Water With Lemon And Mint

Coconut water is a fantastic way to hydrate your skin as well as your body. It contains vitamins C, K, and A, which aid in promoting the development of collagen, making the skin plumper and healthier. Find the recipe here.





So, what are you waiting for? Get festive ready with these detox drinks and let us know how they worked for you.



