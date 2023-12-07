As the big day approaches, every bride dreams of walking down the aisle with a radiant glow. While makeup can work wonders, the key to truly luminous skin lies in what you put on your plate. As you prepare for your wedding day, remember that the journey to radiant skin is not just about what you apply on the surface but what you nourish your body with. And, a good diet helps you achieve the dreamy bridal glow to let you shine on one of the biggest days of your life.

How Can I Clear My Skin Before My Wedding?

If this is on your mind, you've come to the right place. Nutritionist Stephanie Heflin shared on her Instagram page 'bride.nutritionist' the best foods to have before your wedding to get that coveted bridal glow right in time for D-day. Are you ready to transform your skin the natural way? Let's get started.

A healthy diet is important for skincare.

Image Credit: iStock



Here Are 7 Best Foods For Bridal Glow You Must Start Having Before Your Wedding:

1. Spinach: The Leafy Green Powerhouse

Spinach, the superhero of leafy greens, deserves a prime spot on your plate. Packed with vitamins A and C, along with iron, this green delight helps your skin fight off free radicals, keeping it healthy and glowing. Whether in salads, smoothies, or sauteed as a side, spinach is your ticket to a clear and vibrant complexion. Click here for some of the best spinach recipes we have for you.

2. Kale: A Crunchy Trend with Skin Benefits

Kale isn't just a trendy addition to your salad; it's a beauty booster too. Bursting with antioxidants and minerals, kale promotes cellular regeneration and repair, ensuring your skin stays firm and supple. Toss it into your salads, blend it into smoothies, or even bake kale chips for a tasty and skin-loving treat.

3. Seaweed: Go Grab That Sushi

Seaweed may seem like an unconventional choice, but its beauty benefits are profound. Rich in minerals like iodine and antioxidants, seaweed helps detoxify your skin and boost collagen levels, leaving it refreshed and glowing. Incorporate seaweed into your diet through sushi rolls, seaweed salads, or even as a crunchy snack for that extra bridal glow.

4. Salmon: Are You Fishing For Compliments?

Salmon isn't just a delectable dish; it's a skincare superstar. Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, this fish nourishes your skin from the inside out. Omega-3s help maintain skin elasticity, keeping it supple and wrinkle-free. Grill, bake or poach salmon for a delicious and skin-loving meal that'll have you glowing before the big day.

5. Pumpkin Seeds: Tiny Powerhouses of Nutrients

Don't underestimate the power of pumpkin seeds. These tiny wonders are loaded with zinc, which supports your skin's natural renewal process and prevents premature ageing of the skin by fighting free radicals. Munch on a handful as a snack, sprinkle them on salads or add them to your morning yogurt for a delightful crunch that pampers your skin. Click here for some great ideas to incorporate pumpkin seeds into your diet.

6. Citrus Fruits: For a Vitamin C Burst

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are your ticket to a bright and radiant complexion. Packed with vitamin C, citrus fruits boost collagen production, helping your skin stay firm and radiant. Squeeze some fresh citrus into your water, make a fruit salad, or enjoy a refreshing citrus smoothie for that extra glow. Click here to find out more about foods rich in vitamin C.

7. Green Tea: Sip Your Way to Gorgeous Skin

Swap your regular brew for green tea, and your skin will thank you. Green tea contains bioactive polyphenols that protect skin cells from damage and help combat inflammation. Sip on a cup in the morning or indulge in a soothing green tea before bedtime. It will relax you after a tiring day of shopping and contribute to your bridal radiance at the same time.





With these small dietary additions, you will be the cynosure of everyone's eyes on your wedding day. Your radiant aisle moment awaits!

