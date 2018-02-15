3 Strawberry Face-Packs For A Healthy And Nourishing Skin

Highlights Be it adults or children, strawberries are pretty much liked by everyone

1. Strawberries For Acne

Take some strawberries and make a puree out of them. Pour that puree into a bowl and add fresh cream and 1 tablespoon honey. Mix the ingredients properly. Apply this pack to your face and neck and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Once it is done, rinse it off with lukewarm water. You can even make this mask in a large quantity and store it in an air tight container for later use. Use this mask every alternate day in a week for better results.



2. Strawberries For Tanning

Tanning usually occurs due to the excessive exposure to sun and pollution. It could take place in any weather. This de-tan face pack can do wonders for your skin. All you need is 2 tablespoons of strawberry puree and lemon juice. Mix well. With the help of your fingers, apply it on your face and massage in a circular motion for 8-10 minutes. Repeat this process every day for better results.

3. Strawberries For Supple Skin

If you wish to have a supple and moist skin, then here's the most organic way to do it. You will require 1 tablespoon cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon of strawberry puree and organic honey. Mix these ingredients well and apply it on your face. Leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water and feel the softness in your skin's texture.

