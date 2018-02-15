SEARCH
  • Beauty
  • 3 Strawberry Face-Packs For A Healthy And Nourishing Skin

3 Strawberry Face-Packs For A Healthy And Nourishing Skin

   |  Updated: February 15, 2018 19:24 IST

Google Plus Reddit
3 Strawberry Face-Packs For A Healthy And Nourishing Skin
Highlights
  • Be it adults or children, strawberries are pretty much liked by everyone
  • California is known to be its biggest producer in the world
  • Strawberries can do wonders for you skin as well
Be it adults or children, strawberries are pretty much liked by everyone. This bright red and healthy fruit is rich in antioxidants and can provide with a whole lot of benefits. California is known to be its biggest producer in the world. Be it ice creams, shakes, cakes or even chocolates, its amazing aroma and distinct flavour can add magic to any dish. Apart from this, strawberries can do wonders for you skin as well. Here's a list of 3 amazing strawberry face-packs that can make your skin soft and supple. Read on to know more about them.

1. Strawberries For Acne



Take some strawberries and make a puree out of them. Pour that puree into a bowl and add fresh cream and 1 tablespoon honey. Mix the ingredients properly. Apply this pack to your face and neck and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Once it is done, rinse it off with lukewarm water. You can even make this mask in a large quantity and store it in an air tight container for later use. Use this mask every alternate day in a week for better results.
 

face

Use this mask every alternate day in a week for better results.​

2. Strawberries For Tanning



Tanning usually occurs due to the excessive exposure to sun and pollution. It could take place in any weather. This de-tan face pack can do wonders for your skin. All you need is 2 tablespoons of strawberry puree and lemon juice. Mix well. With the help of your fingers, apply it on your face and massage in a circular motion for 8-10 minutes. Repeat this process every day for better results.



3. Strawberries For Supple Skin



If you wish to have a supple and moist skin, then here's the most organic way to do it. You will require 1 tablespoon cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon of strawberry puree and organic honey. Mix these ingredients well and apply it on your face. Leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water and feel the softness in your skin's texture.
 

strawberry 625

Strawberries make your skin soft and supple

So what are you waiting for? Go and try these face-packs for a healthy and nourishing skin.


 

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  StrawberryFacepacksSkincare
Homemade Coffee Scrub For Glowing Skin And Healthy Hair
Homemade Coffee Scrub For Glowing Skin And Healthy Hair
Here's How You Can Make Homemade Chocolate Face Pack
Here's How You Can Make Homemade Chocolate Face Pack

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Aaj Kya Khaoge? 7 Answers To This Question That Will Brighten Up Every Day Of The Week

10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Winter Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 