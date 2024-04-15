If you are fascinated by Japanese beauty and skin health, it is not just because of the popular skincare rituals and makeup products used by people. One important factor contributing to the good skin health of people from Japan is their diet. Want to know more? Here are four commonly consumed foods by the Japanese, along with the skin health benefits they offer, as per research. These foods are full of healthy nutrients, can be prepared quickly and easily, and taste delicious.

Natto is a sticky food made from fermented whole soybeans. Photo Credit: iStock

Here are 4 Healthy And Tasty Japanese Foods For Good Skin:

1. Natto





Natto is a traditional Japanese food made from fermented whole soybeans. It is known for its sticky texture and is often served for breakfast with rice. Natto has a strong smell but does not have much flavour of its own. Consuming natto can be good for your skin. In a 2006 study published in the 'Japanese Pharmacology and Therapeutics' journal, twenty-two healthy female subjects (from 40 to 54 years old) were divided into two groups - one that took natto containing collagen peptide and the group that did not take them. It was found that the group that took natto containing collagen peptide noticed a significant improvement in skin moisture, smooth feeling, skin lustre, smooth application of makeup and the general condition of the skin.





2. Matcha





Matcha is green tea with a different preparation style. Matcha leaves are ground into a fine powder for consumption, unlike regular green tea which tends to be bagged. According to a 2000 review published in the journal 'Archives of Dermatology', green tea polyphenols have anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties. These effects appear to correlate with the antioxidant properties of green tea polyphenols.

3. Sweet Potatoes





Sweet potatoes are widely consumed in Japan. These are available in supermarkets, food stalls and even food trucks that can help you get your hands on warm and freshly roasted sweet potatoes right at your doorstep. Sweet potatoes are a good source of vitamin C, an antioxidant which helps improve skin health and decrease the duration of the common cold. It is also a rich source of vitamin A and potassium.





4. Salmon





Salmon is a good source of omega-3s, vitamin D, protein, B vitamins, and biotin. Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties which help reduce acne. Vitamin B helps retain moisture, which helps you give healthy, glowing skin. All these nutrients help keep your skin supple and healthy.

Including these foods in your daily diet may help improve your skin health and give you glowing skin.