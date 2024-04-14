Vitamin E is essential for a healthy body. Harvard explains that vitamin E enhances immune function and prevents clots from forming in heart arteries. The main role of vitamin E is to act as an antioxidant, scavenging the free radicals that can damage cells. The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for vitamin E for males and females ages 14 years and older is 15 mg daily, including women who are pregnant, explains Harvard. Further, lactating women need 19 mg of vitamin E daily.





Are you consuming enough vitamin E? Check out some vitamin E-rich recipes that are delicious and are prepared using natural vitamin E food sources.

Here are some tasty and vitamin E-rich recipes:

1. Walnut-Peanut Butter Oatmeal With Sunflower Seeds

Prepare your oatmeal, mix in chopped walnuts and top it with some peanut butter for flavour. Walnuts are high in vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids. Two tablespoons of peanut butter contain 2.9 mg peanut butter, according to the US NIH (National Institute of Health). Sprinkle sunflower seeds on top for crunch and more vitamin E.

2. Mango and Avocado Salad

Mangoes are rich in vitamin E and antioxidants like beta-carotene. One avocado (201 g) contains 4.16 mg of vitamin E, according to the USDA (US Department of Agriculture). Avocado also adds creaminess and healthy fats to your salad. Drizzle lemon juice to enhance the flavour.

3. Palak Ka Saag

Spinach is rich in vitamin E, iron, and antioxidants. Since sunflower oil is also a good source of vitamin E, you can use it for the cooking process. Check out the palak saag recipe here. It can be paired with roti or rice. If you do not like cooked spinach, you can also use it to make green smoothies. Here is the recipe.

4. Chana Masala

Chickpeas are a good source of potassium, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium and also contain vitamin E. 100g chickpeas contain 0.35 mg of vitamin E, according to the USDA. Here is the full recipe for this tasty dish.

5. Badam Kheer

If you are craving something sweet, choose an almond-based dessert. Almonds are a good source of vitamin E. Make an indulgent kheer using a generous amount of almonds, milk and jaggery.





