If there's one concern while stepping out in the sun, it has to be the 'tan' it causes. In this case, the first line of action for most of us is a sunscreen. Let's agree, we spend fortune to get hold of a good lotion or gel to protect ourselves from the scorching heat; but have you ever considered mending your diet? Sounds imbecilic? But trust, us, it is just the opposite. There are certain foods that can help you prevent the extreme heat and protect your skin inside out. And guess what, you don't need to go miles to get hold of these foods; instead, you just need to scan through the pantry and make a wise choice. Let's take you through some of our top picks.

How Your Diet Helps Prevent Heat And Sunrays?

It is rightly said, you are what you eat. This inevitably means, your meals have a great role to play how the body conducts. During summer, eating food that has high water content help manage the sodium, potassium and manganese in the body that further replenish lost fluid and nutrients. Further, the foods with high water content also help you stay hydrated, further counteracting the sun's radiation, which prevents tanning and other heat-related health hazards.

Photo Credit: iStock

Natural Sunscreen Tips: 5 Foods That Can Help You Prevent Tanning Naturally:

1. Lemon juice:

We love chugging gallons of nimbu paani, shikanji and other lemony drinks. They help us cool down instantly, beating the extreme heat outside. But did you know, nimbu paani can be a natural sunscreen too? You heard us. Lemon is enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants that help ward off UV rays, further protecting us against free radical damages causes on skin.

2. Lassi and chaas:

Made with yogurt, lassi and chaas are fortified with nutrients that help support iron absorption from diet, further protecting the skin from harmful sun rays. This helps prevent wrinkles and fine lines as well.

3. Green tea:

If you have been drinking green tea to lose weight or boost digestion, then you are in for a treat. We give you one more reason to make green tea your best friend: it helps prevent tan too, courtesy the polyphenol antioxidants in the drink. It helps prevent negative effects of sun damage.

4. Tomato:

Call it a fruit or vegetable, tomato is the answer for all your sun-related troubles. Tomato containslycopene, which absorbs both UVA and UVB radiation and helps prevent the risks of sunburn.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Coconut water:

Coconut water has always been known to be natural moisturizer that helps nourish skin and make it soft and supple. To your surprise, it is a home remedy for sun damages too. It helps remove impurities from the skin and enhances the skin tone.

Now that you have all the tips handy, try them and enjoy a great skin, while being under the sun.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.