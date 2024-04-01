If you are in love with the colour purple, whether in fashion or decor, it is also time to add it to your plate. Naturally purple-coloured fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants that can help fight inflammation and improve your overall health, including your skin health. A 2019 review published in the 'Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism' suggests that purple foods are high in polyphenols, which are plant-based antioxidants. Dietary polyphenols may also help in the prevention of UV-induced skin photodamage, including the risk of skin cancer. Let's take a look at five nutrient-rich naturally purple foods that are great for your skin as well as overall health.

Here Are 5 Purple-Coloured Foods For Good Skin Health:

1. Grapes and Raisins

Consumption of grapes and raisins may help protect the skin against damage caused by the sun's ultraviolet radiation in healthy adults. In a 2021 study by researchers in the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Department of Dermatology, 19 healthy human subjects orally ingested a powder of freeze-dried grapes for 14 days. The researchers found that a 74.8 percent increase in natural protection of the skin was shown in the subjects.

2. Beetroot

Research shows that drinking beetroot juice could improve inflammation and blood flow, which are both important for skin health, according to WebMD. A 2021 research published in the journal 'Food Science and Nutrition' noted that beetroot contributes to protecting cells from oxidative stress, which can hamper your skin health. Oxidative stress can lead to chronic inflammation, which may contribute to skin diseases, including cancer.

3. Passion Fruit

Passion fruit contains a special polyphenol antioxidant called piceatannol, which is beneficial for skin health. A 2013 test-tube study published in the journal 'Biological and Pharmaceutical Bulletin' found that piceatannol isolated from passion fruit protected skin cells from sun damage.

4. Purple Cabbage

Studies have found that purple cabbage has anti-inflammatory properties. Applying cabbage leaves to the skin also appears to reduce inflammation. A 2016 randomized controlled trial published in the journal 'The Clinical Journal of Pain' found that adults with arthritis who wrapped their knees in cabbage leaves once per day reported feeling significantly less pain by the end of the 4-week study.

5. Eggplant

Eggplant, also known as brinjal or aubergine, is used in many different dishes around the world. Solasodine rhamnosyl glycosides (SRGs), a type of compound found in eggplant, are effective against skin cancer when applied directly to the skin, according to Healthline. More research is needed on the same. Eggplants are also rich in vitamins A and C.





Add these purple fruits and vegetables to your daily diet and boost your skin and overall health.