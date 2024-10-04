Do you find your nails breaking or chipping off easily? Have they become weak and stopped growing after a certain point? If so, this could be a sign of weak nails. This problem is quite common among both men and women and can be caused by various factors. In some cases, it may be due to external factors such as dry weather or frequent hand washing. However, what most of us don't realise is that weak nails can also result from internal factors, mainly our diet. If we do not consume proper nutrients, it will reflect on our nails. You'll be surprised to know how much your nails can reveal about your health. Recently, nutritionist Simrun Chopra took to her official Instagram page to share different ways your nails may be warning you about your health.

Nail Health: Here Are 5 Things Your Nails Indicate About Your Health:

1. Thin Soft Nails

Thin and soft nails are a cause for concern for many people. These nails tend to break off easily and can also be easily damaged. According to Simrun, if you have thin and soft nails, it could be your body's way of indicating a vitamin B deficiency. Additionally, you may also lack calcium, iron, and fatty acids in your diet.

2. Spoon Nails

As the name suggests, these types of nails are shaped like a spoon. Instead of growing straight, they appear concave - just like a spoon. If you have spoon nails, you may have anaemia, hypothyroidism, or even liver problems. To prevent the growth of spoon nails, it's essential to incorporate all the necessary nutrients into your diet, with a particular focus on iron-rich foods.

3. White Spots

Also known as leukonychia, white spots on the nails are not just mere spots; they could reveal several other things about your health. The nutritionist shares that white spots on nails could be a sign of zinc deficiency or a fungal infection. In some cases, white spots may also indicate an allergic reaction to something.

4. Yellow Nails

Another common type of nail is yellow nails. According to Simrun, the most common reason for your nails turning yellow is excessive smoking. Additionally, it could indicate a fungal infection, respiratory disease, rheumatoid arthritis, or thyroid disease. Furthermore, yellow nails could also be a sign of diabetes. So, make sure to get your tests done to clear your mind.

5. Terry's Nails

Terry's nails is a nail condition that causes the fingernails or toenails to appear white with a 'ground-glass' appearance. The nutritionist shares that if your nails appear this way, it could be a sign of underlying liver or kidney issues. You may also be experiencing a heart issue.

Now that you know about these points, keep them in mind the next time you notice these changes in your nails.